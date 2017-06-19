India vs Pakistan Final Highlights, Scorecard: Pakistan beat India by 180 runs to lift Champions Trophy 2017

Live now
Jun 18, 2017 10:21 PM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Wicket! Kohli edges one to point, caught!
V Kohli c Shadab Khan b Mohammad Amir 5 (9)
Wicket! Rohit Sharma lbw Amir 0 (3)
After 0.3 overs.
India need 339 runs in 50 overs to win the 2017 Champions Trophy.
Wicket! Babar Azam hits it straight to Yuvraj Singh in the deep!
Babar Azam c Yuvraj Singh b Jadhav 46 (52)
Wicket! Shoaib Malik hits one straight to Kedar Jadhav at cover point.
Shoaib Malik c Jadhav b Kumar 12 (16)
Wicket! Zaman slogs it into the air, and Jadeja takes it! Danger man Zaman is walking back to the pavilion.
Fakhar Zaman c Jadeja b Pandya 114 (106)
Wicket! Miscommunication between the two batsmen capitalized by Bumrah and Dhoni.
Azhar Ali 59 (71) run out
So after coming into the tournament as rank underdogs -- they entered just edging past West Indies as the lowest seed -- Pakistan end up as the winner of the Champions Trophy 2017.
After a 120-run loss to India at Edgbaston in the qualifying round, they went on to beat Sri Lanka, South Africa, England and then India in the final.
Today's match was a one-sided affair, with Pakistan outperforming India in all three departments.
Put in to bat by Kohli, Pakistan rode on an aggressive 114 from youngster Fakhar Zaman, who made the most of an early reprieve. Azhar Ali, Babar Azam and Imad Wasim too chipped in with handy knocks while a late 57-run dash by Mohammed Hafeez lifted Pakistan to a solid 338.
The Pakistani bowlers, who have done very well since after the early India match, came in with all guns blazing. Mohammed Amir dismantled the top order, dismissing Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan with pace and swing. After that, it was difficult for India to come back into the game.
Hasan Ali, un-Pakistani-esque in his line-and-length bowling style but someone who ran in with characteristic aggression, took three to make sure India could not rebuild. Hasan had a superb tournament, finishing as the highest wicket-taker and taking home the man-of-the-series award.
The Indian batting, barring Hardik Pandya, was pedestrian even as the pitch did not offer much movement. As Virat Kohli said in the post-match conference, it was just the probing, aggressive bowling display by Pakistan that did the Indian batting in.
All in all, it turned out to be a momentous display for Pakistan, whose fans have struggled to find much joy in a team whose fortunes wax and wane. But India, who put in a solid display of cricketing skills right through the tournament, would go home heads held high as the runner-up.
OUT! Bumrah is caught behind. Tried to fend off an awkwardly rising Hasan Ali delivery. That is that. INDIA ALL OUT FOR 158
PAKISTAN WIN BY 180 RUNS
Junaid comes in. Looks to wind up things. Bowls a mix of full and short deliveries. A single off the penultimate delivery, which was almost a catch at mid-off but landed safely. One off the last.
After 30 overs, India 158/9 (Bhuvneshwar Kumar 1, Jasprit Bumrah 1)
OUT! Hasan gets Ashwin. Classic Test delivery. Pitched on the up and holding its line. Edged to the keeper.
After 29 overs, India 156/8 (Ravichandran Ashwin 1, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0)
Junaid maintains a tight line, giving away two runs, and taking one wicket.
After 28 overs, India 156/8 (Ravichandran Ashwin 1, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0)
OUT! India are in a hurry to go home soon. The bowling change works. Junaid puts one in, short, wide and angling away. Jadeja drives without confidence or footwork, edges to slip.
Two dots to finish the 27th over by Hasan. Big wicket from it. Pakistan will be looking to finish this up soon. Bring back Junaid for the next.
After 27 overs, India 155/7 (Ravindra Jadeja 15, Ravichandran Ashwin 0)
OUT! Hardik is run out. Jadeja drives on to cover but doesn't run. Hardik does. He is livid. He was going strong.
Ashwin is in. This may be all over for India.
That is the cue for Pakistan to make changes. Hasan Ali is brought back to curb the run flow and try to get some wickets. Hits the middle length straight away.