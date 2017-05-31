India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2017: Players to watch out for

Moneycontrol News

It has become very rare to see India and Pakistan playing each other, given the political relations between the two countries.

However, whenever they play it is inevitable that tensions flare up and emotion is worn on sleeves whether on the field, in the stands or in front of the TV. But amid these, few players are able to hold on to their nerve better than others.

Every cricket fan born in the 90s or before remembers Tendulkar’s score of 98 in the face of pace trio of Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Shoaib Akhtar in 2003 World Cup. The match led India to the Super Six round, and sealed Sachin's status as someone who could not put a foot wrong. Or Shoaib Malik’s heroic 128 in 2006 Champions Trophy match which led Pakistan to a famous victory against India.

It is every player's dream to perform against the arch rival, to partake in the glory. As India and Pakistan start their campaign in Champions Trophy on June 4, here are few of the players to watch out for:

INDIA

Virat Kohli

It does not happen often that the Indian captain is out of form. Returning from an injury, he might not have had the best IPL but in the warm-up match against New Zealand on Sunday, he showed why it is a different game altogether in the blue jersey. He scored 52 runs in 55 bowls on a pitch which was not easy to bat on. Eventually, he led the Indian side to victory in a rain affected game.

Given that Indian batting line-up revolves around him, it would be in the Indian interest that he regains his pristine form which we witnessed before the IPL.

Shikhar Dhawan

The southpaw who was the second top scorer after David Warner in the IPL continued his run in both the warm up games India played in England. With the score of 40 against New Zealand and 61 against Bangladesh, he has proved his selection in the team right.

Hardik Pandya

After Kapil Dev retired, India has always been searching for a fast bowling all-rounder. Finally, with Pandya, it seems the quest has come to an end.

Pandya who provided IPL champions Mumbai Indians with the firepower in batting and a dependable option in bowling could do the same for the national team. In the warm-up games against Bangladesh Pandya fired down 80 in 54 balls and picked one wicket for two runs.

Bhuvaneshwar Kumar

The leading wicket taker of IPL continued his sojourn in England by picking ups six wickets in two matches. What is more important is that he has been bowling English length and is highly economical. He along with Shami and Umesh Yadav would be of immense importance in English condition.

Umesh Yadav

Another bowler who was lethal against Bangladesh and instrumental in India’s win. He along with Bhuvi picked up first six wickets when the scorecard read 22. His raw pace and the consistent form makes him even more dangerous in the seam-friendly conditions.

READ: 5 players who helped India lift the 2013 Champions Trophy

PAKISTAN

Babar Azam

Babar has been Pakistan’s biggest find last year. He scored three consecutive ODI centuries against West Indies and backed it up with a 90 in the test. In 26 ODIs, he has already amassed 1322 runs at an average of 55. His performance would be instrumental in case Pakistan wants to win the game.

Shoaib Malik

The classic middle-order batsman has been in nice form lately. With a hundred against West Indies and a series of commendable performance in domestic cricket, Pakistani hopes would be hinged on him. He was the highest scorer of Pakistani side in the warm-up game against Bangladesh.

Faheem Ashraf

A player who is yet to make a debut for his national side is already the talk of the town. He was the hero of Pakistan’s win against Bangladesh in their first warm-up match in which he smashed 64 runs in 41 balls. Interestingly his primary job is as a bowler in the team.

Wahab Riaz

Everyone remembers the spell he bowled to Shane Watson in the 2015 World Cup. His wickets tally may not show the actual impact he can have on the match. With his raw pace and right temperament, he can be deadly for any batting line up in the cloudy English condition.

Date & Time of the match

June 4, 2017