India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2017 an unfamiliar story: A restless India vs settled Pakistan

Moneycontrol News

As India and Pakistan lock horns in the Champions Trophy 2017 on Sunday, the sides will not only face the pressure of the duel but also the not-so-familiar position of being in each other's shoes.

For years, the sub-continental arch-rivals have produced contests that have enthralled fans all over the world. But in the past few decades or so, the balance of power has slowly tilted in favour of India.

While India have gathered laurels over the past one decade, Pakistan have been plagued by player revolts, match-fixing controversies and lack of game time on home turf because of terror threats.

While India have reached the semis thrice, finals twice and become champions once in 50-over World Cups held in the last two decades, their Pakistani counterparts have only a semi-final appearance in the 2011 edition to boast of.

But just days before the duel is re-born in the Champions Trophy, it appears that the tables have turned. The usually settled India are in a bit of discomfort.

While the administrative woes at the BCCI continue to dominate the headlines, it's the team dynamics that are now a concern. An alleged spat between coach Anil Kumble and captain Virat Kohli casts a shadow over India's preparations for the Champions Trophy.

In addition, historian Ramachandra Guha's explosive resignation letter on quitting as a BCCI administrator questioned the power of the players.

Pakistan, on the other hand, seem to have finally emerged out of deep waters, at least for the time being. The Pakistan Cricket Board under Shahryar Khan has brought much-needed order and direction to the country’s cricketing aspirations. The smooth transition of the team's control to a younger generation led by Sarfraz Ahmed without much fuss is a display of a team which seems self-assured and focused.

So as the game rolls on Sunday, it will be interesting to watch how both sides perform and whether a settled Pakistan can triumph over a rattled India.