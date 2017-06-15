App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Jun 15, 2017 05:24 PM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India vs Bangladesh Live Score, ICC Champions Trophy Semifinal 2017: India on top after 3 quick wickets, B'desh 179/5

Live updates as Bangladesh take on India at Edgbaston in the semifinals of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

highlights

  • Jun 15, 02:59 PM (IST)

    BANGLADESH VS INDIA: FOLLOW THE LIVE SCORECARD HERE

  • Jun 15, 05:24 PM (IST)

    The inexperienced Mosaddek Hossain comes out to bat. Jadeja foxes him but the youngster cuts him for four off the last ball.

    SCORE: Bangladesh 188/5 after 37 overs

  • Jun 15, 05:22 PM (IST)
  • Jun 15, 05:19 PM (IST)

    GONE! And it's an even bigger wicket as Mushfiqur Rahim falls. Part-timer Jadhav gets the wicket as Rahim drives straight to Kohli at mid-off. He's out for 61. 179/5

  • Jun 15, 05:18 PM (IST)

    Interesting phase now. Another wicket for India and the flood gates will open. Mahmudullah is the new batsman.

  • Jun 15, 05:14 PM (IST)

    OUT! Jadeja's patience pays off and it's a big wicket. The cut doesn't come off and Shakib Al Hasan gets an outside edge that's pouched by Dhoni. Shakib gone for 15, it's 177/4

  • Jun 15, 05:12 PM (IST)

    Jadeja and Jadhav are keeping things tight. Bangladesh need to get a move on. The good news is that Rahim and Shakib are very familiar with each other. It's 175/3 after 33 overs.

  • Jun 15, 05:05 PM (IST)

    Jadeja continues. Tidy stuff. He's given away a respectable 33 runs from his 7 overs. 

    SCORE: Bangladesh 164/3 after 31 overs

  • Jun 15, 05:03 PM (IST)
  • Jun 15, 05:03 PM (IST)

    As expected, the scoring has slowed since the wicket fell. Thirty overs gone now and it's 161/3

