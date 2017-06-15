India vs Bangladesh Live Score, ICC Champions Trophy Semifinal 2017: India on top after 3 quick wickets, B'desh 179/5

Live now
Jun 15, 2017 05:24 PM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
GONE! And it's an even bigger wicket as Mushfiqur Rahim falls. Part-timer Jadhav gets the wicket as Rahim drives straight to Kohli at mid-off. He's out for 61. 179/5
OUT! Jadeja's patience pays off and it's a big wicket. The cut doesn't come off and Shakib Al Hasan gets an outside edge that's pouched by Dhoni. Shakib gone for 15, it's 177/4
And the bowling change works! Jadhav builds the pressure with dot balls and then a wild slog from Tamim goes wrong. He misses and the ball crashes into the stumps. 154/3
OUT! Thirteen dot balls and Sabbir goes while trying to break loose. He cuts and the ball flies straight to Ravindra Jadeja at point. It's 31/2
GONE! Bhuvneshwar Kumar keeps the batsmen quiet before dismissing Soumya Sarkar for a duck off the final ball. He looked to drive but the ball nipped in and he got an inside edge that went on to rattle the stumps
SCORE: Bangladesh 1/1 after 1 over
Both teams are unchanged.
So just a short delay then and the toss is now underway. India have won the toss and will bowl first.
The inexperienced Mosaddek Hossain comes out to bat. Jadeja foxes him but the youngster cuts him for four off the last ball.
SCORE: Bangladesh 188/5 after 37 overs
Interesting phase now. Another wicket for India and the flood gates will open. Mahmudullah is the new batsman.
Jadeja and Jadhav are keeping things tight. Bangladesh need to get a move on. The good news is that Rahim and Shakib are very familiar with each other. It's 175/3 after 33 overs.
Jadeja continues. Tidy stuff. He's given away a respectable 33 runs from his 7 overs.
SCORE: Bangladesh 164/3 after 31 overs
As expected, the scoring has slowed since the wicket fell. Thirty overs gone now and it's 161/3