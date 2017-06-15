India vs Bangladesh Live Score, ICC Champions Trophy Semifinal 2017: IND win by 9 wickets; set-up final with PAK

Live now
Jun 15, 2017 10:00 PM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
That's it! Kohli scores a boundary of the first ball of the over.
India beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets!
Wicket! Shikhar Dhawan 46(34) c Mosaddek, b Mashrafe
SCORE: India 87/1 after 15.4 overs
And just two more runs from the final three deliveries. BANGLADESH MAKE 264/7 FROM THEIR 50 OVERS.
OUT! Bumrah continues and it's a fine over. A splendid yorker beats Mahmudullah all ends up and it's seven down now. It's 229/7
GONE! And it's an even bigger wicket as Mushfiqur Rahim falls. Part-timer Jadhav gets the wicket as Rahim drives straight to Kohli at mid-off. He's out for 61. 179/5
OUT! Jadeja's patience pays off and it's a big wicket. The cut doesn't come off and Shakib Al Hasan gets an outside edge that's pouched by Dhoni. Shakib gone for 15, it's 177/4
And the bowling change works! Jadhav builds the pressure with dot balls and then a wild slog from Tamim goes wrong. He misses and the ball crashes into the stumps. 154/3
OUT! Thirteen dot balls and Sabbir goes while trying to break loose. He cuts and the ball flies straight to Ravindra Jadeja at point. It's 31/2
GONE! Bhuvneshwar Kumar keeps the batsmen quiet before dismissing Soumya Sarkar for a duck off the final ball. He looked to drive but the ball nipped in and he got an inside edge that went on to rattle the stumps
SCORE: Bangladesh 1/1 after 1 over
Both teams are unchanged.
So just a short delay then and the toss is now underway. India have won the toss and will bowl first.
BANGLADESH VS INDIA: FOLLOW THE LIVE SCORECARD HERE
Rohit Sharma has been named Man of the Match.
India have reached the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. They will play Pakistan on Sunday at The Oval, London.
That's it! Kohli scores a boundary of the first ball of the over.
India beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets!
Even as Kohli can reach a century by hitting only boundaries, the duo are only taking singles. India need 4 runs to win now.
SCORE: India 261/1 after 40 overs
Massive! 8,000 runs for Virat Kohli (on 89) as he nears his century. India need just 9 to win though.
SCORE: India 256/1 after 39 overs
10 runs off this quick Shakib over, including a beautiful four on the leg-side and then one on the off-side.
SCORE: India 249/1 after 38 overs (need 16 to win)