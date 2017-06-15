App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jun 15, 2017 10:00 PM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India vs Bangladesh Live Score, ICC Champions Trophy Semifinal 2017: IND win by 9 wickets; set-up final with PAK

Live updates as Bangladesh take on India at Edgbaston in the semifinals of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

highlights

  • Jun 15, 02:59 PM (IST)

    BANGLADESH VS INDIA: FOLLOW THE LIVE SCORECARD HERE

  • Jun 15, 10:01 PM (IST)
  • Jun 15, 09:57 PM (IST)
  • Jun 15, 09:44 PM (IST)

    Rohit Sharma has been named Man of the Match.

  • Jun 15, 09:41 PM (IST)
  • Jun 15, 09:41 PM (IST)

    India have reached the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. They will play Pakistan on Sunday at The Oval, London.

  • Jun 15, 09:39 PM (IST)

    That's it! Kohli scores a boundary of the first ball of the over.

    India beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets!

  • Jun 15, 09:37 PM (IST)

    Even as Kohli can reach a century by hitting only boundaries, the duo are only taking singles. India need 4 runs to win now.

    SCORE: India 261/1 after 40 overs

  • Jun 15, 09:35 PM (IST)

    Massive! 8,000 runs for Virat Kohli (on 89) as he nears his century. India need just 9 to win though.

    SCORE: India 256/1 after 39 overs

  • Jun 15, 09:32 PM (IST)

    10 runs off this quick Shakib over, including a beautiful four on the leg-side and then one on the off-side.

    SCORE: India 249/1 after 38 overs (need 16 to win)

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.