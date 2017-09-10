App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Sep 10, 2017 01:47 PM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

India vs Australia: R Ashwin & Ravindra Jadeja rested for first 3 ODIs; Shami & Umesh return

SQUAD: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami.

India vs Australia: R Ashwin & Ravindra Jadeja rested for first 3 ODIs; Shami & Umesh return

The national selection committee met over conference call on Sunday and picked the squad for the first three ODIs against Australia. As expected, R Ashwin has been rested, giving him more time to play for Worcestershire in the Division two of the English county. Interestingly, even Ravindra Jadeja has been rested with the selectors bringing back Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav — both rested for the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka.

In a release sent by the BCCI, chief selector MSK Prasad said: “The team for the three ODIs against Australia has been selected in line with the rotation policy of the board and accordingly R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have been rested. The team’s performance during the Sri Lanka tour was outstanding and players like Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal, who performed very well are being given an extended run and this will in turn supplement our approach, to build a strong reserve strength, as we prepare for forthcoming tours.”

SQUAD: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami.

Read Morehttp://www.news18.com/cricketnext/news/india-vs-australia-r-ashwin-shami-umesh-return-1514311.html

tags #Australia #BCCI #cricket #India #Mohammed Shami #Sports #Umesh Yadav #Virat Kohli

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.