India vs Australia: R Ashwin & Ravindra Jadeja rested for first 3 ODIs; Shami & Umesh return

The national selection committee met over conference call on Sunday and picked the squad for the first three ODIs against Australia. As expected, R Ashwin has been rested, giving him more time to play for Worcestershire in the Division two of the English county. Interestingly, even Ravindra Jadeja has been rested with the selectors bringing back Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav — both rested for the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka.

In a release sent by the BCCI, chief selector MSK Prasad said: “The team for the three ODIs against Australia has been selected in line with the rotation policy of the board and accordingly R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have been rested. The team’s performance during the Sri Lanka tour was outstanding and players like Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal, who performed very well are being given an extended run and this will in turn supplement our approach, to build a strong reserve strength, as we prepare for forthcoming tours.”

SQUAD: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami.