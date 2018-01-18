India skipper Virat Kohli named ICC Cricketer of the Year

Although things are not going his way in South Africa, there’s some good news for Virat Kohli on the professional front as he was chosen as the Cricketer of the Year as well as the ODI Cricketer of the Year by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Kohli had a blockbuster 2017, amassing runs in both formats of the game and helped India achieve the top spot in the Test rankings.

With 32 ODI centuries, he surely has the record of his hero Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 tons in his sight and if he maintains his current form, his fans won't have to wait long for him to shatter that milestone.

Kohli has also been named the Captain of ICC Men's ODI Team of the year as well as the ICC Test Team of the year.

His Australian counterpart Steven Smith was named the ICC Test Cricketer of the year.

Yuzvendra Chahal was named the ICC T20I Performance of the Year for his match-winning haul of 6/25 against England in Bengaluru last year.

Pakistan’s Hasan Ali was the Emerging Cricketer of the Year while Pakistan’s triumph in the ICC Champions Trophy was chosen as the Fans’ Moment of the Year.

South Africa’s Marais Erasmus was named the ICC Umpire of the Year for the second consecutive year.