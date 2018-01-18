App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Jan 18, 2018 03:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India skipper Virat Kohli named ICC Cricketer of the Year

Kohli had a blockbuster 2017, amassing runs in both formats of the game and helped India achieve the top spot in the Test rankings.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Although things are not going his way in South Africa, there’s some good news for Virat Kohli on the professional front as he was chosen as the Cricketer of the Year as well as the ODI Cricketer of the Year by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Kohli had a blockbuster 2017, amassing runs in both formats of the game and helped India achieve the top spot in the Test rankings.

With 32 ODI centuries, he surely has the record of his hero Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 tons in his sight and if he maintains his current form, his fans won't have to wait long for him to shatter that milestone.

Kohli has also been named the Captain of ICC Men's ODI Team of the year as well as the ICC Test Team of the year.

His Australian counterpart Steven Smith was named the ICC Test Cricketer of the year.

Yuzvendra Chahal was named the ICC T20I Performance of the Year for his match-winning haul of 6/25 against England in Bengaluru last year.

Pakistan’s Hasan Ali was the Emerging Cricketer of the Year while Pakistan’s triumph in the ICC Champions Trophy was chosen as the Fans’ Moment of the Year.

South Africa’s Marais Erasmus was named the ICC Umpire of the Year for the second consecutive year.

tags #cricket #Sports

most popular

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.