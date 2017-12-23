IND vs SL 2nd T20I Highlights: India beat Sri Lanka by 88 runs, clinch series 2-0

Indian captain Rohit Sharma said, "The stage was set, good conditions to bat. Was trying to do what I do, hit through the line. It came off really well. Went out there and had some fun. That's too much to ask (double century in T20Is). Any target here is not defendable, KL is in great form".
Dec 22, 10:35 PM (IST)
Sri Lankan captain Thisara Perera said, "It is a tough series for us. (260 is) too much to chase. We couldn't execute. Mathews, I think is now out of the series".
Sri Lanka showed the right intent while chasing and were almost on par for a brief period. However, once Kusal Perera and Tharanga got out, the Lankans feel like a pack on nine pins.
In the process, Chahal bagged 4 wickets while Kuldeep Yadav bagged three.
Dec 22, 10:21 PM (IST)
India have won the match by 88 runs and have sealed the three-match series 2-0.
Dec 22, 10:20 PM (IST)
And that's it! Angelo Mathews, who suffered from an injury while bowling will not be coming out to bat.
Dec 22, 10:19 PM (IST)
Wicket! Hardik Pandya strikes! Chameera out.
Dec 22, 10:18 PM (IST)
Sri Lanka 172-8 (17 overs)
Just one off this over by Bumrah.
Dec 22, 10:15 PM (IST)
Sri Lanka 171-8 (16 overs)
The wrist spinner have taken seven wickets amongst themselves. Chahal has bagged 4. Sri Lanka have lost seven wickets in a span of 17 balls.
Dec 22, 10:14 PM (IST)
Wicket! Dananjaya out.
Dec 22, 10:10 PM (IST)
Wicket! Samarawickrama out.
Dec 22, 10:08 PM (IST)
Wicket! Chaturanga de Silva out.
Dec 22, 10:06 PM (IST)
Sri Lanka 162-5 (15 overs)
Three quick and big wickets in the over has turned the match around completely.
The crowd sense it. They are up on their feet.
Dec 22, 10:05 PM (IST)
Wicket! Gunaratne has been stumped by MS Dhoni.
Dec 22, 10:02 PM (IST)
Wicket! Kuldeep Yadav bags another wicket. Kusal Perera 77 (37)
Dec 22, 10:00 PM (IST)
Wicket! Thisara Perera caught on the first ball.
Dec 22, 10:00 PM (IST)
Sri Lanka 126-2 (14 overs)
India have got the breakthrough they were looking for. Chahal has caught Tharanga off his own ball. Next ball, Dinesh Karthik overruns in the deep and concedes a boundary.
Kusal Perera is not stopping. He continues his onslaught.
Interestingly, Rohit Sharma stuck with his bowlers and did not tried anything new in spite of them having come under attack.
Dec 22, 09:55 PM (IST)
Wicket! Tharanga c & b Chahal 47 (29)
Dec 22, 09:53 PM (IST)
Sri Lanka 142-1 (13 overs)
100-run partnership is up for Perera and Tharanga. Kuldeep Yadav has started bleeding runs now.
Sri Lanka need 119 runs to win off 42 balls, with 9 wickets in hand.
Dec 22, 09:48 PM (IST)
Sri Lanka 126-1 (12 overs)
Chahal who spun a web around the Lankan batsman in the first match, has conceded 30 runs in his two overs so far. What will Rohit Sharma do next?
Dec 22, 09:45 PM (IST)
Sri Lanka 112-1 (11 overs)
Pandya bowled another tight over before Perera smashed a six of the last ball.
The Lankans need to keep scoring at around 16 per over. They are currently scoring at 10.
Dec 22, 09:41 PM (IST)
Sri Lanka 102-1 (10 overs)
Chahal comes into the attack and concedes 16 off it including two wides.
At the half-way mark, the islanders are way behind the required run rate. Dickwella showed intent in the beginning. But, since his wicket, Kusal and Tharanga have failed to score consistently in every over since.
Dec 22, 09:37 PM (IST)
Sri Lanka 86-1 (9 overs)
Another good over by Hardik Pandya. He gave away only five runs in the first five balls before Perera scored a boundary.
Dec 22, 09:34 PM (IST)
Sri Lanka 77-1 (8 overs)
The runs have dried up for the Lankans. They have fallen behind the required run rate. After four singles, Kusal Perera launched a much needed six.
Dec 22, 09:29 PM (IST)
Sri Lanka 66-1 (7 overs)
Hardik Pandya has been brought into the attack. Little bit of dew, but not much compared to what we saw in the first match. Good over for India. Just five off it.
Dec 22, 09:25 PM (IST)
Sri Lanka 61-1 (6 overs)
Kusal Perera's six runs over long-off brings up 50 for Sri Lanka. He seconds it with another six over long-on. 19 off the over.
Dec 22, 09:25 PM (IST)
Indore: Indian captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the 2nd T-20 cricket match against Sri Lanka, in Indore on Friday. (PTI Photo by Kamal Kishore)
Dec 22, 09:20 PM (IST)
Sri Lanka 42-0 (5 overs)
Dickwella, who was leading Sri Lanka's charge has fallen. Hardik Pandya made no mistake catching him off a Unadkat ball. The two dot balls put him under pressure. Kusal Perera is the new batsman. Six runs and a wicket in the over.
Dec 22, 09:18 PM (IST)
Wicket! Dickwella caught by Hardik Pandya, bowled by Unadkat.
