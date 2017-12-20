IND vs SL 1st T20I LIVE: Islanders to bowl first in Cuttack; KL Rahul, Unadkat in playing XI

Dananjaya starts with a full toss and gets punished by Rahul with a boundary. Two balls later, Rohit Sharma punches one beautifully for a four at the deep extra cover boundary. The two openers have done well with respect to rotating the strike.
Dec 20, 07:14 PM (IST)
India 20-0 (3 overs)
Thisara Perera introduced Dushmantha Chameera, who is one of Sri Lanka's quicker bowlers. But, he doesn't find much luck. Rahul takes the aerial route to clear the 30-yard circle and scores his first boundary of the match. The dew does its bit to help the ball go past the rope too.
Dec 20, 07:10 PM (IST)
India 12-0 (2 overs)
Akila Dhananjaya has made a good start in this match. Just three off the over.
Dhananjaya was seen wiping the dew off the ball at the beginning of the second over, already. This could be a worrying sign for India, who will be bowling in the second inning.
Dec 20, 07:05 PM (IST)
India 10-0, after the first over
Rohit Sharma is the man in form. His form was evident from the way he drove Fernando's second ball towards the deep extra cover boundary for four. Both batsmen off the mark.
Dec 20, 07:01 PM (IST)
We are set! Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are at the crease, Vishwa Fernando has the cricket ball, on debut.
Dec 20, 06:55 PM (IST)
The two teams have walked onto the field for their respective national anthems.
Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Perera, Angelo Mathews, Asela Gunaratne, Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananjaya, Vishwa Fernando and Nuwan Pradeep.
Dec 20, 06:36 PM (IST)
Team news: KL Rahul comes in for Shikhar Dhawan, Jaydev Unadkat comes in for Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
Dushmantha Chameera, Dasun Shanaka, Vishwa Fernando and Kusal Perera make it for Sri Lanka. Fernando will be making his debut today.
Dec 20, 06:32 PM (IST)
Rohit Sharma has said that he too would have chosen to bowl first, had he won the toss.
Dec 20, 06:31 PM (IST)
Pitch update: At first glance, the pitch looks good to bat on and the team batting first would be hoping to get 160 on board. We can expect heavy dew on the field. Some cracks on the surface, which could restrict the ball from coming onto the bat.
Dec 20, 06:30 PM (IST)
Sri Lanka has won the toss and elected to bowl first.
Dec 20, 06:29 PM (IST)
Sri Lanka is set to take on India in the first Twenty20 International at Baramati Stadium, Cuttack. India will be looking to take a lead in the three-match series.
highlights
WICKET! Rohit Sharma tries to launch one over long on, edges it in the process. He's caught!
The playing XI:
India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal.
Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Perera, Angelo Mathews, Asela Gunaratne, Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananjaya, Vishwa Fernando and Nuwan Pradeep.
Pitch update: At first glance, the pitch looks good to bat on and the team batting first would be hoping to get 160 on board. We can expect heavy dew on the field. Some cracks on the surface, which could restrict the ball from coming onto the bat.
Sri Lanka has won the toss and elected to bowl first.
Sri Lanka is set to take on India in the first Twenty20 International at Baramati Stadium, Cuttack. India will be looking to take a lead in the three-match series.
WICKET! Rohit Sharma tries to launch one over long on, edges it in the process. He's caught!
Click here for the full match scorecard.
India 31-0 (4 overs)
Dananjaya starts with a full toss and gets punished by Rahul with a boundary. Two balls later, Rohit Sharma punches one beautifully for a four at the deep extra cover boundary. The two openers have done well with respect to rotating the strike.
India 20-0 (3 overs)
Thisara Perera introduced Dushmantha Chameera, who is one of Sri Lanka's quicker bowlers. But, he doesn't find much luck. Rahul takes the aerial route to clear the 30-yard circle and scores his first boundary of the match. The dew does its bit to help the ball go past the rope too.
India 12-0 (2 overs)
Akila Dhananjaya has made a good start in this match. Just three off the over.
Dhananjaya was seen wiping the dew off the ball at the beginning of the second over, already. This could be a worrying sign for India, who will be bowling in the second inning.
India 10-0, after the first over
Rohit Sharma is the man in form. His form was evident from the way he drove Fernando's second ball towards the deep extra cover boundary for four. Both batsmen off the mark.
We are set! Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are at the crease, Vishwa Fernando has the cricket ball, on debut.
The two teams have walked onto the field for their respective national anthems.
The playing XI:
India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal.
Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Perera, Angelo Mathews, Asela Gunaratne, Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananjaya, Vishwa Fernando and Nuwan Pradeep.
Team news: KL Rahul comes in for Shikhar Dhawan, Jaydev Unadkat comes in for Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
Dushmantha Chameera, Dasun Shanaka, Vishwa Fernando and Kusal Perera make it for Sri Lanka. Fernando will be making his debut today.
Rohit Sharma has said that he too would have chosen to bowl first, had he won the toss.
Pitch update: At first glance, the pitch looks good to bat on and the team batting first would be hoping to get 160 on board. We can expect heavy dew on the field. Some cracks on the surface, which could restrict the ball from coming onto the bat.
Sri Lanka has won the toss and elected to bowl first.
Sri Lanka is set to take on India in the first Twenty20 International at Baramati Stadium, Cuttack. India will be looking to take a lead in the three-match series.