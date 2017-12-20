App
IND vs SL 1st T20I
IST

IND vs SL 1st T20I Updates: Chahal, Kuldeep spin web; Lankans bowled out for 87 after India's 180/3

Updates from the first Twenty20 International between India and Sri Lanka happening at Baramati Stadium, Cuttack.

highlights

  • Dec 20, 10:38 PM (IST)

    Cuttack: Indian cricketers celebrate the dismissal of a Sri Lankan batsman during the T20 match at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Wednesday. (PTI Photo by Ashok Bhaumik)

  • Dec 20, 10:36 PM (IST)

    Player of the Match: Yuzvendra Chahal

  • Dec 20, 10:35 PM (IST)
  • Dec 20, 10:34 PM (IST)

    Indian captain Rohit Sharma, has said, "I said at the toss, it won't make much of difference because right from ball one there was dew. We expected it to be there for the whole 40 overs. Nothing changed. It wasn't easier to bat later on. It wasn't difficult to bat initially".

  • Dec 20, 10:33 PM (IST)

    Sri Lankan captain Thisara Perera has said, "In these conditions, we wanted to bowl first, but India batted really well. And we have to give their bowlers credit, two spinners bowling really well in dewy conditions".

  • Dec 20, 10:23 PM (IST)

    With 180 on board, India looked confident during the innings break. However, the defence was expected to be challenging for India due to the dew factor.

    India made an early break through with Dickwella's wicket. But, it was not long before India's spinner — Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav — started spinning a web around the Sri Lankan batsmen.

    Easy catches and stumpings led to the Lankan batting line-up to crumble. Between the 10th and the 14th over, Sri Lanka lost one wicket in every over, making their recovery impossible. Kuldeep and Chahal did all this in spite of the dew that made it difficult for them to grip the ball.

    Yuzvendra Chahal (4-23) 
    Kuldeep Yadav (4-18)

  • Dec 20, 10:18 PM (IST)

    India have won by 93 runs in Cuttack. The Men in Blue now lead the three-match series 1-0. This is India's largest victory margin in Twenty20 Internationals.

  • Dec 20, 10:17 PM (IST)

    Wicket! That's it. India have won the first T20I.

  • Dec 20, 10:15 PM (IST)

    Wicket! Chameera c Rahul b Pandya 12 (14)

  • Dec 20, 10:12 PM (IST)

    Sri Lanka 85-8 (15 overs)

    Decent over for Sri Lanka. 9 off it. However, this is too little and probably too late for them.

  • Dec 20, 10:07 PM (IST)

    Wicket! Dananjaya c & b Hardik Pandya.

    Sri Lanka 76-8 (14 overs)

  • Dec 20, 10:05 PM (IST)

    Sri Lanka 71-7 (13 overs)

    Smiles all around the Indian camp. Sri Lanka are now well below the required run rate. Kuldeep Yadav and Chahal have a spun a web around them.

  • Dec 20, 10:00 PM (IST)

    Wicket! Kuldeep Yadav bags another one. Kusal's bat finds top edge and Dhoni catches it comfortably.

  • Dec 20, 09:57 PM (IST)

    Sri Lanka 67-6 (12 overs)

    Chahal has completed his spell. 4 wickets for 22 runs in his four overs.

  • Dec 20, 09:52 PM (IST)

    Wicket! Dhoni has stumped Thisara Perera this time. Chahal bags another wicket.

  • Dec 20, 09:50 PM (IST)

    Sri Lanka 62-5 (11 overs)

    Another wicket fall. This time, it is Kuldeep Yadav who picks it. Sri Lanka's half line-up is back in the dressing room. Just five runs and a wicket off this over.

    Looks like the clear instruction for Indian fielders is to not throw the ball after collecting it, possibly to avoid getting the dew onto the ball.

  • Dec 20, 09:48 PM (IST)

    Wicket! Kuldeep Yadav picks Shanaka. Hardik Pandya makes no mistake while taking this easy catch.

  • Dec 20, 09:45 PM (IST)

    Sri Lanka 57-4 (10 overs)

    At the half-way mark, India will be pleased with the way their spinners have bowled. The runs have dried up for Sri Lanka.

  • Dec 20, 09:43 PM (IST)

    Wicket! Gunaratne stumped by Dhoni. Chahal picks another one.

  • Dec 20, 09:40 PM (IST)

    Sri Lanka 54-3 (9 overs)

    Just five runs off the over. Sri Lanka has fallen behind the required run rate as wrist-spinners have done well for India yet again.

  • Dec 20, 09:36 PM (IST)

    Sri Lanka 49-3 (8 overs)

    Runs are drying up for the visitors in Cuttack. Chahal has struck to claim Mathews wicket. The Lankans are in trouble, already.

  • Dec 20, 09:34 PM (IST)

    Wicket! Mathews c & b Chahal 1 (7)

  • Dec 20, 09:30 PM (IST)

    Sri Lanka 45-2 (7 overs)

    Rohit Sharma has introduced Kuldeep Yadav as both Lankan batsmen are yet to settle down. Yadav doesn't disappoint and keeps it tight. Couple of instances of good fielding by India to deny Sri Lanka extra runs.

  • Dec 20, 09:26 PM (IST)

    Sri Lanka 40-2 (6 overs)

    Both Sri Lankan batsmen - Kusal and Mathews - are looking patchy. They are trailing the required run rate too. Bumrah did his part well, of not leaking runs.

  • Dec 20, 09:21 PM (IST)

    Sri Lanka 39-2 (5 overs)

    Yuzvendra Chahal has been introduced into action by Rohit Sharma. Tharanga makes room for himself and plays it over long on for six! This was before Tharanga fell for 23.

  • Dec 20, 09:20 PM (IST)

    Wicket! Tharanga caught by Dhoni, bowled by Chahal 23 (16)

  • Dec 20, 09:14 PM (IST)

    Sri Lanka 29-1 (4 overs)

    Jaydev Unadkat bowls an excellent over, giving away just four off it.

  • Dec 20, 09:08 PM (IST)

    Sri Lanka 27-1 (3 overs)

    Impact of the dew has not been seen so far. But, the bowlers have been wiping the ball constantly. This was another big over for Sri Lanka with 11 off it.

  • Dec 20, 09:02 PM (IST)

    Sri Lanka 16-1 (2 overs)

    Dickwella tried to go run down the pitch. Unadkat had taken the pace off the ball. KL Rahul makes no mistake in taking the catch at mid-wicket to give Unadkat his first T20I wicket.

  • Dec 20, 09:00 PM (IST)

    Wicket! Dickwella tries to go down the wicket. Unadkat takes pace off the ball. KL Rahul makes no mistake in taking the catch at mid-wicket. This is Unadkat's first T20I wicket.

