IND vs SL 1st T20I Updates: Chahal, Kuldeep spin web; Lankans bowled out for 87 after India's 180/3

With 180 on board, India looked confident during the innings break. However, the defence was expected to be challenging for India due to the dew factor.

India made an early break through with Dickwella's wicket. But, it was not long before India's spinner — Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav — started spinning a web around the Sri Lankan batsmen.

Easy catches and stumpings led to the Lankan batting line-up to crumble. Between the 10th and the 14th over, Sri Lanka lost one wicket in every over, making their recovery impossible. Kuldeep and Chahal did all this in spite of the dew that made it difficult for them to grip the ball.

Yuzvendra Chahal (4-23)

Kuldeep Yadav (4-18)