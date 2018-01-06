App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Jan 06, 2018 08:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ind vs SA, 1st Test in Pics: Bhuvi shines as bowlers bundle Proteas for 286

Indian bowlers ripped through the South African batting line-up on Day 1 of the Cape Town Test before ending the day at 28/3.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Indian Captain Virat Kohli, right, watches as South African Captain Faf du Plessis tosses the coin ahead of the first day of their first day test between South Africa and India at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa. (PTI)
1/6

Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled a fiery spell upfront, claiming wickets of both openers and Hashim Amla to setup the stage for India. (Image: PTI)
2/6

Playing in his fourth Test, and the first one overseas, Hardik Pandya picked the crucial wicket of South African skipper Faf du Plessis. (Image: PTI)
3/6

AB de Villiers's half century helped steady the ship for the Proteas before he was bowled out by Test debutant Jasprit Bumrah. (Image: Reuters)
4/6

Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis' half century helped build the innings biggest partnership along with AB de Villiers, before he got caught by Wriddhiman Saha off Hardik Pandya's ball. (Image: Reuters)
5/6

South Africa were bundled out for 286 after Bhuvneshwar Kumar's four wickets, Ravichandran Ashwin's two assisted by Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Shami's one each. (Image: PTI)
6/6

tags #cricket #Current Affairs #Sports

