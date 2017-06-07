ICC Champions Trophy: India play Sri Lanka, all signs point to one-way traffic

Moneycontrol News

India are all set to face Sri Lanka in their second Champions Trophy match at The Oval on Thursday.

The two sides are in contrasting moods to say the least. Sri Lanka lost their first match against South Africa by a comprehensive 96 runs, while India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan by 124 runs (D/L).

The match will be crucial for both sides as a win would put India into the semi-finals while a win for their southern neighbours would keep them alive in the "mini-World Cup".

The neighbours last played a One Day International (ODI) in November 2014 when India whitewashed Sri Lanka 5-0 in a home series.

The 2013 Champions Trophy semi-final was the last time the two sides met in a one day International Cricket Council (ICC) event, with India beating Sri Lanka by eight wickets.

Head-to-head

India and Sri Lanka have played a total of 149 ODIs till date. India have won 83 of them, 54 have been won by Sri Lanka while 11 matches have yielded no result (including the 2002 Champions Trophy final), and one match has was tied.

If we look at head-to-head performance since the 2011 World Cup final where India trumped the island nation, it has been one-way traffic. In this period, India have won 15 ODIs in contrast to Sri Lanka's three. One match was tied during a tri-series in Australia.

In the Champions Trophy, the two sides have met twice - India and rain won one each.

Virat Kohli's men have won 16 out of their last 17 matches in ICC ODI tournaments across the 2011 World Cup, 2013 Champions Trophy, 2015 World Cup and the first match of the 2017 Champions Trophy.

Recent form

Over the last two-and-a-half years, Sri Lanka's ODI performances have been dismal. They have lost several matches including a series whitewash by South Africa and were also held to a draw by Bangladesh.

Their poor form is reflected in the ODI rankings, where they are currently ranked seventh and there are no Sri Lankan batsmen or bowlers in top 20. It's a remarkable fall for a team that made the 2007, 2011 World Cup and 2012 World Twenty20 finals and won the 2014 World Twenty20.

In stark contrast, India are flying. They are ranked No.3 and have four batsmen and three bowlers in the top 20.

Evolution and devolution

The retirement of Sachin Tendulkar marked the end of India's old guard, but India have done well to create new match winners since. In contrast, Sri Lanka have not been able to fill the void left by the retirement of stalwarts such as Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene and Tillakaratne Dilshan.

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan form the backbone of the Indian batting line-up and all average above 40. Sri Lanka's top batsmen Niroshan Dickwella, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Matthews and Upul Tharanga are not in the same bracket.

Despite making a comeback in March this year, Lasith Malinga - who spearheads Sri Lanka's bowling attack - is clearly a shadow of his former self.

All things considered, there's no prizes for guessing who will be the underdog in Thursday's clash.