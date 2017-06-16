App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jun 15, 2017 10:20 PM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ICC Champions Trophy: India beats Bangladesh by 9 wickets; sets-up final with Pakistan

Live updates as Bangladesh take on India at Edgbaston in the semifinals of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

highlights

  • Jun 15, 02:59 PM (IST)

    BANGLADESH VS INDIA: FOLLOW THE LIVE SCORECARD HERE

  • Jun 15, 10:12 PM (IST)

    Join us on Sunday as we bring you the full coverage of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Final between India and Pakistan.

  • Jun 15, 10:09 PM (IST)

    The Indian team will take a lot of positives from this win. Only Australia have successfully defended their Champions Trophy title (in 2009).

    The Indian team looks like a well-oiled machine as they travel to London to play arch-rivals Pakistan at The Oval on Sunday. It doesn’t get bigger than this.

  • Jun 15, 10:06 PM (IST)

    There were high expectations from Bangladesh to give a fight today. On a pitch that looks good for a 320 plus score, Bangladesh managed only 264. That was never going to be enough, especially against India.

    India’s batting line up is considered as one of the best in the world right now and that was seen today.

    The first wicket partnership laid the foundation for India. Shikhar Dhawan's 46 of just 34 balls kept India ahead of the required run rate right from the beginning.

    But Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma adopted well. They were composed and looked patient throughout the inning. It was this exuberance that gave India a comprehensive win today.

    Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli scored unbeaten 123 and 96 respectively which were nothing short of what can be called sublime. In the process, Kohli became the fastest batsman to reach 8,000 ODI runs.

    In the end, India proved to be too good for Bangladesh who were playing the first semi-final in their history.

  • Jun 15, 10:01 PM (IST)
  • Jun 15, 09:57 PM (IST)
  • Jun 15, 09:44 PM (IST)

    Rohit Sharma has been named Man of the Match.

  • Jun 15, 09:41 PM (IST)
  • Jun 15, 09:41 PM (IST)

    India have reached the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. They will play Pakistan on Sunday at The Oval, London.

  • Jun 15, 09:39 PM (IST)

    That's it! Kohli scores a boundary off the first ball of the over.

    India beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets!

