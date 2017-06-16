ICC Champions Trophy: India beats Bangladesh by 9 wickets; sets-up final with Pakistan

Live now
Jun 15, 2017 10:20 PM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
That's it! Kohli scores a boundary off the first ball of the over.
India beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets!
Wicket! Shikhar Dhawan 46(34) c Mosaddek, b Mashrafe
SCORE: India 87/1 after 15.4 overs
And just two more runs from the final three deliveries. BANGLADESH MAKE 264/7 FROM THEIR 50 OVERS.
OUT! Bumrah continues and it's a fine over. A splendid yorker beats Mahmudullah all ends up and it's seven down now. It's 229/7
GONE! And it's an even bigger wicket as Mushfiqur Rahim falls. Part-timer Jadhav gets the wicket as Rahim drives straight to Kohli at mid-off. He's out for 61. 179/5
OUT! Jadeja's patience pays off and it's a big wicket. The cut doesn't come off and Shakib Al Hasan gets an outside edge that's pouched by Dhoni. Shakib gone for 15, it's 177/4
And the bowling change works! Jadhav builds the pressure with dot balls and then a wild slog from Tamim goes wrong. He misses and the ball crashes into the stumps. 154/3
OUT! Thirteen dot balls and Sabbir goes while trying to break loose. He cuts and the ball flies straight to Ravindra Jadeja at point. It's 31/2
GONE! Bhuvneshwar Kumar keeps the batsmen quiet before dismissing Soumya Sarkar for a duck off the final ball. He looked to drive but the ball nipped in and he got an inside edge that went on to rattle the stumps
SCORE: Bangladesh 1/1 after 1 over
Both teams are unchanged.
So just a short delay then and the toss is now underway. India have won the toss and will bowl first.
BANGLADESH VS INDIA: FOLLOW THE LIVE SCORECARD HERE
Join us on Sunday as we bring you the full coverage of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Final between India and Pakistan.
The Indian team will take a lot of positives from this win. Only Australia have successfully defended their Champions Trophy title (in 2009).
The Indian team looks like a well-oiled machine as they travel to London to play arch-rivals Pakistan at The Oval on Sunday. It doesn’t get bigger than this.
There were high expectations from Bangladesh to give a fight today. On a pitch that looks good for a 320 plus score, Bangladesh managed only 264. That was never going to be enough, especially against India.
India’s batting line up is considered as one of the best in the world right now and that was seen today.
The first wicket partnership laid the foundation for India. Shikhar Dhawan's 46 of just 34 balls kept India ahead of the required run rate right from the beginning.
But Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma adopted well. They were composed and looked patient throughout the inning. It was this exuberance that gave India a comprehensive win today.
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli scored unbeaten 123 and 96 respectively which were nothing short of what can be called sublime. In the process, Kohli became the fastest batsman to reach 8,000 ODI runs.
In the end, India proved to be too good for Bangladesh who were playing the first semi-final in their history.
Rohit Sharma has been named Man of the Match.
India have reached the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. They will play Pakistan on Sunday at The Oval, London.
India beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets!