ICC Champions Trophy 2017, India vs South Africa LIVE cricket score: Amla looks to accelerate after SA scales 50; 62/0 in 15 overs

Jun 11, 2017 04:01 PM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
SIX!!! Pandya caught by surprise. Amla steps outside off to slash Pandya over midwicket-long on region.
Another risky single as pressure builds on. de Kock nudges one to mid off and scurries as Kohli throws at the stumps. Miss. Next ball Pandya misses a straight, but hard one from Amla. Fifty up for South Africa.
SA 50/0 after 13
Change of bowling, Hardik Pandya comes in place of Bumrah.
Ravichandran Ashwin comes back to play for India after a long time. Will he get a wicket?
Another quiet over for Bumrah as Amla and de Kock get restless. Both batsman are shifting uneasily across the crease looking to rotate strike. With tight fielding and disciplined bowling, India have dried up runs. Wicket still eludes India.
SA 33/0 after 9 overs
FOUR! Bumrah bowls wide and short to Amla. You don't do that a batsman of his calibre.
SA 26/0 after 6 overs
Bumrah's back. Quinton de Kock smashes him for a FOUR. Overpitched delivery de Cock shows full face of the bat. First boundary for South Africa.
Bhuvneshwar continues to settle in. Decent over, 5 off it.
Score: SA 9/0 after 3 overs
Neat over from Bhuvi. Just 3 off it.
Score: SA 3/0 after 1 overs
Both the teams have made one change each.
India Squad: Umesh Yadav makes way for R Ashwin
Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (W), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah
South Africa squad: Wayne Parnell steps out, Andile Phehlukwayo in
Quinton de Kock (W), Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers (C), David Miller, JP Duminy, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo,Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir
Just two off Ashwin's over.
SA 52/0 after 14 overs.
Ashwin's bowling quite slow and in the air looking to extract spin and bounce. Four off his last delivery.
SA 48/0 after 12 overs
Amla and de Kock have at least thrice taken cheeky and risky singles. Shows that India have really got them stuck at the crease. The duo will have to communicate well on the pitch.
Six runs off Pandya's first over.
SA 41/0 after 11 overs
Desperation from Hashim Amla. Looks to thwack Ashwin through the off, miss the line completely. Dhoni grasps the ball. No run.
SA 35/0 after 10 overs