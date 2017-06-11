App
Jun 11, 2017 04:01 PM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ICC Champions Trophy 2017, India vs South Africa LIVE cricket score: Amla looks to accelerate after SA scales 50; 62/0 in 15 overs

Welcome to the live coverage of the virtual “quarter final” where India take on South Africa in London in the ICC Champions Trophy.

highlights

  • Jun 11, 02:51 PM (IST)

    Follow the live scorecard of the India vs South Africa encounter here

  • Jun 11, 03:59 PM (IST)

    SIX!!! Pandya caught by surprise. Amla steps outside off to slash Pandya over midwicket-long on region.

  • Jun 11, 03:58 PM (IST)

    Just two off Ashwin's over.

    SA 52/0 after 14 overs.

  • Jun 11, 03:56 PM (IST)

    Another risky single as pressure builds on. de Kock nudges one to mid off and scurries as Kohli throws at the stumps. Miss. Next ball Pandya misses a straight, but hard one from Amla. Fifty up for South Africa.
    SA 50/0 after 13

  • Jun 11, 03:53 PM (IST)
  • Jun 11, 03:50 PM (IST)

    Ashwin's bowling quite slow and in the air looking to extract spin and bounce. Four off his last delivery.
    SA 48/0 after 12 overs

  • Jun 11, 03:49 PM (IST)
  • Jun 11, 03:48 PM (IST)

    Amla and de Kock have at least thrice taken cheeky and risky singles. Shows that India have really got them stuck at the crease. The duo will have to communicate well on the pitch.

    Six runs off Pandya's first over.

    SA 41/0 after 11 overs

  • Jun 11, 03:44 PM (IST)

    Change of bowling, Hardik Pandya comes in place of Bumrah.

  • Jun 11, 03:43 PM (IST)

    Desperation from Hashim Amla. Looks to thwack Ashwin through the off, miss the line completely. Dhoni grasps the ball. No run.

    SA 35/0 after 10 overs

