App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Jun 19, 2017 11:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Harsh Goenka gets trolled on Twitter for mocking Indian team

RPG Group Harsh Goenka was trolled on Twitter after some people took offense to his tweet about the Indian team's dismal performance in the Champions Trophy final.

Harsh Goenka gets trolled on Twitter for mocking Indian team

Twitter space was taken over by trolls on Sunday evening after India faced a crushing defeat at the hands of arch-rivals Pakistan in the Champions Trophy final.

Some tweets were hilarious while others faced ire from the passionate cricket fans as India were bundled out for just 158 runs while chasing a target of 339.

While India lost its top-order batsmen, Chairman of RPG Group Harsh Goenka was also caught in the crossfire on Twitter after some people took offense to his tweet.

Some went on to say that his tweet was in "bad taste" while others recognised it in good humour.

Twitter user Subramanian Raman wrote, "This comment is in bad taste".

Another user named Rakesh Lal replied, "Harsh ji thoda intzaar karo..dukh hota hai..jab literate people aap jese apne tweet pe like paane ke liye apne desh ka mock karte hai (Harsh ji, please wait for a while. It is painful when literate people like you mock their own country to get likes on their tweet)".

Milap Dholakia, "Worst way to put it. It's a game. Grow up! Over-reacting in either situation is foolish."

The tweet also drew reactions from across the border. Hasan Khan from Pakistan replied:

But many others appreciated the tweet.

Manu Chandra wrote, "This may just be your best tweet ever!"

Actor Ranvir Shorey, replying to another troll said, "Not at all! I think it's hilarious!"

Harsha Goenka had previously been trolled by fans for taking a dig at MS Dhoni during the Indian Premier League this year.

tags #Champions Trophy #Current Affairs #Harsh Goenka

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.