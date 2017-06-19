Harsh Goenka gets trolled on Twitter for mocking Indian team

Twitter space was taken over by trolls on Sunday evening after India faced a crushing defeat at the hands of arch-rivals Pakistan in the Champions Trophy final.

Some tweets were hilarious while others faced ire from the passionate cricket fans as India were bundled out for just 158 runs while chasing a target of 339.



11 Indians stranded in Oval, London. Madam Sushma Swaraj please rescue them. #IndvPak

— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) June 18, 2017

While India lost its top-order batsmen, Chairman of RPG Group Harsh Goenka was also caught in the crossfire on Twitter after some people took offense to his tweet.

Some went on to say that his tweet was in "bad taste" while others recognised it in good humour.

Twitter user Subramanian Raman wrote, "This comment is in bad taste".

Another user named Rakesh Lal replied, "Harsh ji thoda intzaar karo..dukh hota hai..jab literate people aap jese apne tweet pe like paane ke liye apne desh ka mock karte hai (Harsh ji, please wait for a while. It is painful when literate people like you mock their own country to get likes on their tweet)".



Disappointing to see people writing off our team. One bad performance "so far" and you can't even back your team to bounce back.

— Jaideep (@LawstinPowers) June 18, 2017

Milap Dholakia, "Worst way to put it. It's a game. Grow up! Over-reacting in either situation is foolish."

The tweet also drew reactions from across the border. Hasan Khan from Pakistan replied:



Don't know why indians hv such small hearts, come on play the game, silence ur guns for a while — Hasan khan (@hasankhyber) June 18, 2017

But many others appreciated the tweet.

Manu Chandra wrote, "This may just be your best tweet ever!"

Actor Ranvir Shorey, replying to another troll said, "Not at all! I think it's hilarious!"

Harsha Goenka had previously been trolled by fans for taking a dig at MS Dhoni during the Indian Premier League this year.