Gujarat Lions vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2017 LIVE: Praveen strikes, SRH lose two

May 13, 2017 06:11 PM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Over 4: Vijay Shankar comes to the crease, and he and Warner safely play out the by Sangwan.
Score: 27/2
Praveen Kumar strikes again. Moises Henriques is out, caught behind. Praveen pitches it short. One that moves away. Nicked and caught.
SRH are in a bit of a trouble.
WICKET! Dhawan tries to pull one that swung away, hitting it straight up in the air and to mid on.
That's a shame. The opener was looking in fine nick, hitting Sangwan for three consecutive fours in the previous over.
Score: 20/1 at 2.1 overs.
Over 1: David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan open the innings for the Sunrisers. Given the form both have been in in ths IPL, the target should be surmountable.
The first over is fairly subdued, with both batsmen choosing to settle down.
End of innings report
Tale of two halves
First 10 overs: 105-0 in 10 overs
2nd half: 49-10 in 9.2 overs
The first half saw Gujarat Lions dominate as the openers smashed 105 runs from 10 overs. But Sunrisers Hyderabad made a superb comeback in the second half through their bowlers picking up 10 wickets for 49 runs in 9.2 overs to bowl out the hosts for 154 in 19.2 overs.
Mohammed Siraj was the top wicket-taker, claiming four for 32 and leg-spinner Rashid Khan claimed three for 34, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up two for 25.
Turning point
Dwayne Smith’s wicket proved to be the turning point. After putting on 111 runs, he was trapped leg before by Rashid Khan for 54. His opening partner Ishan Kishan joined him soon, dismissed by Siraj for 61.
That started a steady procession of Gujarat’s batsmen to the pavilion. Ravindra Jadeja, the only other batsman to get into double figures was stranded on an unbeaten 20.
As many as six Gujarat batsmen were bowled. Sunrisers bowlers unerringly attacked the stumps, particularly the pacers in the death overs.
Throwing away a good start
After Smith was trapped leg before wicket by Rashid Khan for 54, pacer Mohammed Siraj left them reeling with two wickets in the 13th over.
Ishan Kishan was caught by wicketkeeper Naman Ojha after he top edged a slower ball trying to heave it on the leg side. Two balls later, Suresh Raina (2) attempted a similar shot and was caught in the deep.
It kept going downhill for Gujarat as leg-spinner Rashid Khan picked up another couple of wickets in the next over.
Dinesh Karthik hit a full toss straight to the fielder at deep midwicket to perish for a duck and Aaron Finch missed the slog sweep to fall for two.
From 120 for one in the 13th over, Gujarat suffered a collapse with four wickets going down in the space of eight balls to find themselves reeling on 123 for five in 14 overs.
Kishan gets first IPL 50
18-year-old Ishan Kishan made sure he finished off his IPL-10 season in grand style as he smashed a quick 61 of 40 balls.
The Jharkhand left-hander, considered a big prospect for India, was severe on anything bowled short at him and favoured the leg side as he hit as many four sixes and five fours.
The equation
Sunrisers need to win this game to seal their spot in the play-offs but even a defeat could send them through if Rising Pune Supergiant beat Kings XI Punjab in their last game on Sunday.
After a solid start -- the first wicket fell at 111 -- the Lions lost their way. Mohammed Siraj took 4 wickets. Barring the top two batsmen and Ravindra Jadeja, not a single GL batsman got into double digits.
The target should be doable for the Sunrisers.
Over 20: WICKET! Bhuvi finishes things off for SRH, cleaning up the last two wickets in consecutive balls. Lions finish the innings at 154, having lost all their wickets on the way. SRH need 155 to win the match!
Score: 154-10.
Over 19: WICKET! Excellent over by Siddharth Kaul once again, giving away just 4 runs and taking a wicket along the way. Lions struggling with the loss of eight wickets.
Score: 154-8.
Over 18: Quiet over once again, considering it was the 18th. Just eight runs off that Bhuvaneshwar Kumar over. Lions look set to finish around 170.
Score: 150-7.
Over 17: WICKET! Two wickets and eight runs off that Siraj over. Faulkner gets his stumps cleaned up while trying to heave the ball over the mid-wicket boundary, while Sangwan gets his cleaned up trying to defend. Lions now struggling with the loss of seven wickets.
Score: 142-7.