Gujarat Lions vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2017 As-It-Happened: Warner takes SRH to victory

May 13, 2017 07:35 PM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
End of match report
Captain David Warner and Vijay Shankar hit unbeaten half-centuries to steer Sunrisers Hyderabad to an easy eight wicket-victory. They have now qualified for the play-offs, and will be hoping Mumbai Indians and Kings XI win their respective matches so they can find a place in the top 2 and avoid the eliminators.
A good chase
Chasing 155 for victory, Sunrisers lost a couple of early wickets before Warner and Shankar batted sensibly in the middle overs to put on an unbroken stand of 133 runs from 91 balls to guide their team to an important win with 11 balls to spare
Warner batted against his natural aggressive approach as he finished unbeaten on 69 from 52 balls, while Shankar, who registered his maiden IPL half-century, chipped in with a vital innings of 63 from 44 balls.
The big overs
In a tight run chase, an over or two can make the difference.
Sunrisers targeted the inexperienced Ankit Soni, hitting the leg-spinner for 27 runs in his two overs, including three fours in his second over which helped them seize the momentum in the middle overs.
Warner was rock steady from his end while Shankar grew in confidence in the company of his captain.
They picked up 45 runs in the space of five overs in the middle to advance their score to 127 for two after 15 overs.
Warner curbs attacking instinct
The early dismissals of Dhawan and Henriques meant that Warner had to take the extra burden and the Sunrisers captain led from the front with the bat.
He cut down on his flashy strokeplay in the early overs, taking time to get his eye in before building a match-winning partnership in the middle overs.
Rarely, will you find the devastating Warner not hitting a six in an innings of more than 50 in a T20 game but such was his focus that his only aim was to take his team to victory at any cost.
The Sunrisers captain hit his fourth half-century of IPL-10 which also saw him go past the 600-run mark in the tournament.
Over 19: And that's it! Warner finishes things off in style with a punch down the ground for four. SRH qualify for the playoffs.
Score: 158-2.
Over 18: 12 runs off that Sangwan over, including 2 boundaries. With the scores level, SRH now need only 1 run to win with eight wickets and two overs in hand.
Score: 154-2.
Over 17: SRH cruising to their target now, get seven runs off that Praveen Kumar over. Warner sends the last ball of the over to the fence and spoils an otherwise good over by Praveen.
Score: 142-2.
Over 16: Eight runs off that Jadeja over, including a reverse sweep for four by the SRH skipper. Vijay Shankar goes past fifty with a solid punch down the ground. Sunrisers now need only 20 off the last four overs to win the match.
Score: 135-2.
Over 15: 10 runs from that Sangwan over, with two boundaries to Shankar. SRH now need only 28 from 30 balls.
Score: 127-2.
Over 14: A very quick and quiet over by Jadeja; just 5 from it. SRH still seems to be the favourite here, having lost only two wickets so far, but a couple of tight overs like that one can turn things around for the Lions.
Score: 117-2.
Over 13: Decent over that, by Faulkner. Concedes 10 runs but Warner had to pull out a masterful cut stroke in order to make it happen. The 'package', as he is called by fellow compatriots, goes past 50 and looks all set to bat through to the end.
Score: 112-2
Over 12: That's a very expensive over by Ankit Soni, gives away 16. Shankar creams two boundaries while Warner strikes one. SRH looking comfortable with the loss of only 2 wickets.
Score: 102-2.
Over 11: Relatively quiet over by Munaf, that one. Only four runs scrored off it. Warner and Shankar look comfortable batting with each other and have put up a useful little partnership here.
Score: 86-2.