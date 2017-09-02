App
Sep 02, 2017 04:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Former Mumbai pacer Sharad Rao no more

Former Mumbai and Karnataka Ranji Trophy cricketer, Sharad Rao, died here last night following a cardiac arrest, according to informed sources.

The 60-year-old former right arm medium pacer was part of the then Bombay Ranji Trophy squad, led by late Eknath Solkar, which defeated Bishan Singh Bedi's Delhi team in the 1980-81 final to lift the trophy.

Rao, whose first class career spanned from 1980-81 season to 1985-86, played ten games and grabbed 16 wickets, with 4 for 27 as his best figures.

Rao also played for Karnataka in the national championship and represented the Karnataka Sporting Association in local cricket tournaments.

He also played for Tata Sports Club in inter-offices tournaments. PTI NRB SSR NRB .

tags #cricket #sharad rao

