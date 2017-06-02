App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Jun 02, 2017 02:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Everyone wants to know: Why aren't West Indies playing in the Champions Trophy?

West Indies failed to qualify for the tournament after the International Cricket Council (ICC), the sport's governing body, decided to cap the number of participating teams at eight.

Everyone wants to know: Why aren't West Indies playing in the Champions Trophy?

The eighth edition of the ICC Champions Trophy started on Thursday in England. A closer look at the participating countries has left many wondering where are the West Indies? Why are the former champions not playing?

West Indies failed to qualify for the tournament after the International Cricket Council (ICC), the sport's governing body, decided to cap the number of participating teams at eight. The top eight teams on the One Day International (ODI) Rankings qualifed automatically.

The cut-off day to finish within the first eight was September 30, 2015, just six months before the tournament was officially announced.

As of that date, West Indies were in ninth spot, just two points below Pakistan, thereby failing to qualify. On the cut-off date, Australia were ranked number one followed by India and South Africa.

Bangladesh's ODI series wins against Pakistan, South Africa and India in early 2015 helped them finish seventh and qualify for the tournament.

This is for the first time West Indies have not qualified for a major tournament. They had won the Champions Trophy in 2004, beating hosts England in the final.

The West Indies cricket team officially changed its name to "Windies" on Thursday.

tags #Business #Champions Trophy #cricket #West Indies

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.