Everyone wants to know: Why aren't West Indies playing in the Champions Trophy?

The eighth edition of the ICC Champions Trophy started on Thursday in England. A closer look at the participating countries has left many wondering where are the West Indies? Why are the former champions not playing?

West Indies failed to qualify for the tournament after the International Cricket Council (ICC), the sport's governing body, decided to cap the number of participating teams at eight. The top eight teams on the One Day International (ODI) Rankings qualifed automatically.

The cut-off day to finish within the first eight was September 30, 2015, just six months before the tournament was officially announced.

As of that date, West Indies were in ninth spot, just two points below Pakistan, thereby failing to qualify. On the cut-off date, Australia were ranked number one followed by India and South Africa.

Bangladesh's ODI series wins against Pakistan, South Africa and India in early 2015 helped them finish seventh and qualify for the tournament.

This is for the first time West Indies have not qualified for a major tournament. They had won the Champions Trophy in 2004, beating hosts England in the final.

The West Indies cricket team officially changed its name to "Windies" on Thursday.