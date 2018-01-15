England's Ben Stokes charged with affray: Prosecutors

Ben Stokes, 26, Ryan Ali, 28, and Ryan Hale, 26, are all due to appear before Bristol Magistrates' Court on a date to be fixed in relation to this charge.
England all-rounder Ben Stokes has been charged with affray by prosecutors regarding his alleged involvement in an incident outside a nightclub in September, prosecutors announced Monday.The confrontation left a man with a fractured eye socket and saw Stokes suspended from international cricket until "further notice" by the England and Wales Cricket Board, meaning he missed the Ashes series in Australia.
