England may be the home of cricket, but the weather gods don't care

Moneycontrol News

In 2009, Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka played the first Wimbledon match under Centre Court's retractable roof, built after a long debate about how the Grand Slam could be played without interruptions in Britain's notoriously unpredictable weather.

Rain cannot stop football or rugby matches and Formula 1 races unless the conditions are severe or the field of play becomes too treacherous.

But in cricket, even a drizzle can cause trouble because it'a sport where the pitch and the field must be dry.

England may be the "home of cricket" but that doesn't mean the weather gods are kind. There's no fixed rainy season in Britain - it can rain at any time without warning and bright sunshine can turn to gloom in a flash. Under the circumstances, June and July are better suited for cricket because it rains the least and the temperatures are slightly higher.

Even so, light showers are enough to wreck a tournament. And that's exactly what is happening in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy. Out of the five matches played so far, three have either been curtailed or abandoned altogether because of rain.

These start-stop matches have not only played spoilsport for viewers, but also affected the prospects of the teams.

New Zealand were on top against Australia when the match was called off last Friday. On Monday, Australia were in command when the rain forced their game against Bangladesh to be called off.

India's match against Pakistan saw long rain interruptions but the conditions turned warm and sunny in the last two hours of the match.

The Duckworth-Lewis method (D/L) was engineered to ensure "fair" results in such rain-affected matches. It has come under increasing criticism of late for its inability to adapt to the changing game. For example, in the case of the Australia-Bangladesh game, there was no result because it rained just four overs before the team batting second completed the stipulated overs for D/L to be triggered.

New Zealand and Australia both face must-win games against England this week, but rain is forecast on both days.

The 2013 edition of the ICC Champions Trophy, which also took place in England and Wales, saw several washouts and rain-curtailed matches. The final between India and England was as good as a T20 shootout.

A reserve day could be a feasible option but the International Cricket Council has decided not to take that route.

With 12 days left in the tournament, let's hope that we see more cricket than clouds, covers and umbrellas.