Delhi Daredevils vs Rising Pune Supergiant, IPL 2017 updates: Even stevens at halfway of RPS chase

11 pm

The RPS chase of 168 is following a script similar to Delhi’s innings. Two early wickets, then a quickfire partnership between Steve Smith and Manoj Tiwari, and in the tenth over Nadeem getting through Smith against the run of play, leaving Pune at 78 for 3. Delhi at the same stage were 85 for 3.

Rahane falls again

Rahane has struggled to get going in the tournament, having scored just 248 runs in 13 matches with just one half-century which came in his first match of IPL-10. He has not gone past the 30-run mark in his last five innings including today, getting out to a first ball duck. Not good signs for India ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy.

He Khan still do it

Perfect seam. Perfect shape. Perfect result. Zaheer Khan kicked off the Delhi defence with a peach of an inswinger to find the gap between the hapless Ajinkya Rahane’s bat and pad. In the fifth over, Zaheer struck again with a slower off-cutter to have the talented Tripathi caught behind.

Ominous signs

Manoj Tiwari looks in ominous touch. In the sixth over, he struck Mohammed Shami for two crisp, sweetly timed drives through the cover. In the seventh over, he swept Mishra for a four, and then in Mishra’s next over, carted him over the on side for a big six.

Steadying the ship

The Pune captain Steve Smith was the steadying influence after the loss of two early wickets with 38 of 32 balls. He looked good for a lot more, and would be disappointed to give away his wicket at a crucial time.

What next?

RPS still have the firepower to chase down the target. Manoj Tiwari is looking good for a big one. Stokes is opposite him. And Dhoni is still to come. DD will look to their spinners to do the star turn.

10 pm

Karun Nair played a lone hand as Delhi Daredevils scored a fighting total of 168 for 8 after winning the toss and electing to bat. Much of the credit for restricting Delhi goes to some spectacular fielding by the Rising Pune Supergiants, and particularly Ben Stokes

Fields of glory

In the first and last over of the match Ben Stokes came up with two special displays of fielding. Ball six, and with one stump to aim, Stokes threw down the wickets to leave Sanju Samson well-stranded. In the final over, Ben Stokes leaping backwards held onto a superbly timed whack by Amit Mishra. Realising that the momentum would carry him over the ropes, Stokes threw the ball back in the air and caught it again inside the ropes.

In the 13th over, Dhoni perfectly timed a leap to pull off a spectacular catch of a Marlon Samuels’ top edge. Dhoni was at it again, in the 15th over, whipping off the bails in a flash to leave Corey Anderson short of his crease, giving Washington Sundar his first wicket.

Unadkat, too, held on to a difficult chance, when he had to dive full length to pouch a swirling, steepling skier from Karun Nair.

Lone Hand

Karun Nair showed once again why he’s such an exciting talent, scoring a brilliant 64 off 45, to give Delhi a fighting total. The young batsman showed his full range of strokes and paced his innings superbly – making the most of the powerplay despite losing two early wickets, settling down for a few overs after losing Pant and then opening up again in the 17th over to clout Unadkat for two fours.

What now!

Pune have chased down five in a row. And unless Zaheer and his boys can come up with something special, they may just make it six. SRH and Kings XI will be watching the match with interest and hoping the Delh bowlers can weave some magic on their home ground.

9 pm

Despite losing two early wickets, including one of in-form Sanju Samson to a suicidal run out, Delhi got off to a good start. At the end of 10, Delhi were 85 for three with Nair looking good on 41 from 27 balls.

Revenge for Zampa

Pant looked to take Zampa to the cleaners but the spinner got his own back. Pant pulled the first boundary of the ninth over for a four through square before slog sweeping the Aussie spinner for a massive six three balls later.

But Zampa had the final laugh! Pant attempted to clear the field again but this time hit it straight into the hands of Dan Christian at long-on.

Pant will be disappointed not carrying on after the start he got, having smashed his way to 36 from 22 balls.

Young guns fire after stutter

The fall of two early wickets left Delhi tottering at 11 for 2 after three. Nair opened the floodgates with three fours of Ben Stokes in the fifth. Pant did an encore in the next, taking three of Shardul Thakur in the sixth. Nair and Pant smashed 43 in three overs to take Delhi to 54 for two at the end of the Powerplay.

Tale of the toss

‘A win is a win’, said Delhi Daredevils captain Zaheer Khan as he elected to bat against Rising Pune Supergiant.

Interestingly, Delhi have included just three overseas players with left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem replacing West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite.

On the other hand, Pune have brought in Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa in place of South Africa’s Imran Tahir, who has gone back home to play for his country.

“Looks like a dry wicket, I would have batted first as well, but I ain't that great in reading the wicket,” Pune captain Steve Smith said at the toss.