Dawn of Test cricket for Ireland, Afghanistan, curtains for USA

Ireland and Afghanistan are the newest additions to International Cricket Council (ICC) group of Test-playing nations. This is the first inclusion since Bangladesh's in the year 2000.

The status allows the minnows to play and learn from the best, and not to mention stage upsets like they have done in the past. The elevation will also result into more funding directly from the ICC.

Both teams had been vying for Indian for the elevation for a long time after performing well in several tournaments. However, the decision took so long as there is no prescribed procedure for members to attain Test status and the decision is left to the Full Members.

Now, there are 12 full members who govern the sport - Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Ireland, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies and Zimbabwe. Only the Full Members are permitted to play Test cricket. There are 93 associate members. These countries play cricket actively in the lower divisions. Some of them regularly participate in ICC tournaments subject to qualification.

There was a third category called "Affiliate members". However, they were added to Associate members earlier this year.

Both teams have tasted successes in the past:

Ireland upset Pakistan, 2007 World Cup

Ireland were energised after a tie against higher-ranked Zimbabwe on their World Cup debut. Ireland won the toss and but Pakistan into batting. The Irish bowling attack led by Boyd Rankin got Pakistan all-out for 132.

After initial hiccups, Niall O'Brein's 72-run knock helped Ireland register a three-wicket win over Pakistan. This, it date remains one of the greatest World Cup upsets. Eventually, this loss led to Pakistan getting knocked-out early.

Kevin O'Brein helps Ireland upset England, 2011 World Cup

After the top-order fired, England posted a steep target of 328 for their neighbours. William Porterfield who is Ireland's most successful ODI batsman got out on duck to make this worse.

Kevin O'Brein had other plans. Having fallen behind on the required run rate, O'Brein attacking bowlers indiscriminately. In the process, O'Brein scored the fastest World Cup century (50 balls). His 162-run partnership with Alex Cusack. Both of them were run out. But the damage was done. Ireland chased the target with five balls to spare. This win earned the "Giant Killers" title.

Afghanistan upset Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2014

Afghanistan and Bangladesh had lost their opening matches to Pakistan and India respectively. Both teams needed to win this match to stay in contention.

Bangladesh won the toss and decided to chase. Afghanistan batted decently and Asghar Stanikzai's 90 and Samiullah Shenwari's 81 helped them post a target of 255.

Bangladesh lost both their openers with just one run on board. A half-century by Mominul Haque, Nassir Hossain and Ziaur Rahman's 41 each kept Bangladesh in fray. But, Mohammad Nabi and Shapoor Zadran hit at the right moment to spark a collapse. Bangladesh got bowled-out for 222. This was Afghanistan's first big win against a Test playing nation.

Ireland and Afghanistan's inclusion to the core of cricket was received well by the cricketing world. But, on the other hand the United States of America Cricket Association (USACA) has had a fall from grace.

USA expelled by ICC

The USACA was expelled by the ICC during the board meeting in London on Thursday.

The USACA was already under suspension since 2015 due to governance issues. The board was struggling from a debt of at least USD 4 million, largely due to legal fees for fighting court battles.

On April 8 this year, the USACA ratified an alternate version of an ICC-approved constitution which was aimed at improving the board's governance issues. The ICC has been managing cricket in USA and will continue to do so until a new governing body is set up.

USA was once considered a strong upcoming cricketing nation especially after they played the 2004 Champions Trophy.