Champions Trophy: Watch out, India! Bangladesh know how to beat you at big events

Moneycontrol News

A resurgent Bangladesh are all set to face India in the second semi-final of the Champions Trophy at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Thursday.

A decade ago, it would have been a cakewalk for any team to get past Bangladesh. But this time, India will have to be cautious when they take on their South Asian neighbours on Thursday.

Over the last few years, Bangladesh have instilled a sense of fear in the opposition and have developed a reputation for toppling big teams in major tournaments.

The Tigers - as they are called by their fans - are currently ranked a respectable sixth in the ICC One Day International (ODI) rankings, thanks to some excellent cricket they have played over the last two years.

In 2015, they trashed Pakistan 3-0 at home before beating India and South Africa 2-1 in consecutive ODI series.

The neighbours first played an ODI match in 1988. Since then, the Tigers have beaten India five times in 33 ODI matches. India have won 26, while two yielded no result.

Two of those victories have come at major tournaments against India. Here's a recap:

2007 Cricket World Cup - Group Stage, Port of Spain

India won the toss and chose to bat. Mashrafe Mortaza, Abdur Razzaq and Mohammed Rafique ran though India's dream batting line-up that included Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni. India were bundled out for 191 runs despite Ganguly and Yuvraj's patient knocks of 66 and 47 respectively. Three Indian batsmen fell for a duck.

Fifties from Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan helped Bangladesh win comfortably by five wickets. India's early exit from the World Cup would be eventually attributed to this loss.

Till date, this upset haunts Indian fans.

2012 Asia Cup, Dhaka

The date remains etched in the memories of Indian fans. Sachin Tendulkar scored his 100th international century after Bangladesh chose to bowl. Valuable contributions from Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni took India to a decent total of 289.

But Bangladesh aced the chase, with their batting line-up led by Tamim Iqbal's 70 reaching the total with four balls to spare. Jahurul Islam and Nasir Hossain scored half-centuries, Shakib Al Hasan scored 49 and Mushfiqur Rahim scored an unbeaten 46.

The loss ruined India's chances of making it to the Asia Cup final.

The quarterfinal of the 2015 World Cup was the last time the two teams met in an International Cricket Council (ICC) event, when India defeated Bangladesh by a convincing 109 runs.

Bangladesh's reputation as giant-killers is not limited to India. They have beaten England in two consecutive World Cups. In 2015, it led to England's ouster from the World Cup.

Having comprehensively beaten New Zealand, Bangladesh will be charged up and motivated to dent India's chances. The question is, can they pull off another upset?