Champions Trophy: Luck and brilliance helped Pakistan get past England in 1992 — can they do it again?

Moneycontrol News

Pakistan are set to face England in the first semifinal of the ICC Champions Trophy at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff on Wednesday.

Hosts England have not lost a match in the tournament. On the other hand, Pakistan crawled into the semi-finals by beating South Africa and narrowly triumphing over Sri Lanka after losing to arch-rivals India in their opening game.

England are currently ranked fourth in One Day Internationals (ODIs) while the "green brigade" are ranked eighth. Pakistan had sneaked into the Champions Trophy at the expense of the West Indies, who were just two points behind them in the ICC ODI rankings.

England have looked balanced with 'The Three Lions' - Joe Root, Liam Plunkett and Ben Stokes playing their 'A' game throughout.

Meanwhile, Pakistan are doing what they do the best - being unpredictable. Pacer Hasan Ali has picked up seven wickets in three matches but their batting line-up has not been in form. Their highest scorer (captain Sarfraz Ahmed) in the tournament does not figure in the top 20 run-getters, and just two players figure in the top 30.

In ODIs in 2017, England average 327 while batting first and average 307 while chasing. They maintained the highest winning percentage (62.79 percent) across all teams since the 2015 World Cup.

Both the statistics and the bookies favour England to win, but could there be a twist in the tale?

Memories of 1992

Pakistan have beaten England 30 times in 81 ODI matches and the 1992 World Cup final in Australia was the last time the two sides met in a knockout match. In fact, that tournament yielded two memorable encounters between the teams.

The first was in a league stage game. After winning the toss and deciding to bowl first, England bundled out Pakistan for just 74 runs with Ian Botham, Derek Pringle and Gladstone Small rolling through the Pakistani batting-line up.

But the weather gods played their part. Rain forced the match to be abandoned when England were 24-1 at after eight overs. That stroke of luck went a long way in helping Pakistan reach the final, where again they played England.

Led by Imran Khan's 74 and Javed Miandad's 58, Pakistan got to a total of 249 - decent for the time. Inzamam-ul-Haq and Wasim Akram also chipped in with useful runs.

Akram, Mushtaq Ahmed and Aaqib Javed then rattled the English batting line-up that comprised of Graham Gooch and Ian Botham, restricting them to 227 - helping Pakistan win their first and only World Cup till date.

Pakistan will be hoping that combination of luck and brilliance in 1992 gets them past England again tonight.