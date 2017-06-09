Champions Trophy: Don't write off Pakistan, they are good at great escapes

Moneycontrol News

The only thing predictable about Pakistani cricket is that it's unpredictable. But to their credit, they also have a history of performing well when pushed against the wall. And over the years, the men in green have pulled off some great escapes at major tournaments.

The 1992 World Cup will be forever remembered for the distinct jerseys and the formidable Pakistani bowling attack led by Imran Khan that ripped through England in the final.

But 25 years later, the series of events that pushed Pakistan into the tournament's climax continue to be valuable trivia.

This was the World Cup in which all teams were stacked in a single group, meaning everyone had to play eight league matches.

Pakistan had two points after their first two games, losing to West Indies and beating Zimbabwe. Their third match was against a mighty English team. Ian Botham, Derek Pringle and Gladstone Small ran through the Pakistani batting line-up, bowling out Imran Khan's side for 74.

In reply, the Pakistanis managed to take Graham Gooch's wicket early. England were 24-1 in just eight overs when it started raining. And the rain never stopped, helping Pakistan make a great escape.

Pakistan then went on to lose two more matches against arch-rivals India and South Africa, who were back in the cricketing world after years of isolation over apartheid.

With three losses, one win and one washed-out game in five matches, Pakistan's chances of making it to the semi-finals were remote. They had to win every match and hope other results helped them.

But it all worked out. Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka, hosts Australia and New Zealand and made it to the semi-final with just one point more than Australia.

That single point was down to the washed out game against England, whom they beat in the final to ensure that the image of Imran Khan lifting the trophy remains etched in our memories till today.

The sequence continues

The 2012 World Twenty20 is another example of a great escape. Australia, India and Pakistan won two games each in the Super Eight group of four teams. Pakistan made it to the semi-final at India's expense based on a better net run rate, despite having lost to their neighbours.

Now, in the 2017 Champions Trophy, Pakistan are at it again.

Sarfraz Ahmed's men were criticised and called "underprepared" after a massive defeat to arch-rivals India last Sunday. But an all-round performance helped them zoom past the Proteas on Wednesday, albeit with a little help from the weather.

Having collected two points off two games, Pakistan can still make it to the semi-finals.

The knockout format of the Champions Trophy makes it particularly challenging to progress. But with every team in their group having won and lost a game each so far, Pakistan know a win against Sri Lanka on Monday will see them through the semis. Or, given their good luck, perhaps even a washout will be enough.