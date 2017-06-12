Champions Trophy: Bookies still favour England but give India a good chance

Moneycontrol News

With the group stages of the ICC Champions Trophy about to end on Monday, much has changed in the betting market since the tournament began on June 1.

Hosts England were initially the bookies' favourites to win the eight-team tournament, with Australia, South Africa and India, next in line.

Since then, Australia and South Africa have both been knocked out, leading betters to go back to the drawing board.

According to current trends, England - the only undefeated team in the tournament - are the current favourites to win the Champions Trophy, with bookmakers offering odds of 2.20 on Eoin Morgan's men. India are the next best bet with 2.25.

For the do-or-die match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan on Monday, the men in green are the bookies' favourite to reach the semifinal from Group B beside India, which have already reached after a comprehensive win over South Africa on Sunday. Bookies are offering bets of 1.73 on Pakistan and 2.07 on Sri Lanka.

For the Bangladesh versus India semifinal on Thursday, India are the clear favourite with the odds of 1.25 being offered on them whereas the Tigers are offered bets of 3.75.

Individual honours

India's opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan (1.30) is expected to top the charts for runs scored. He is followed by Joe Root (6.00) and Tamim Iqbal (11.00).

In the bowling department, Englishman Liam Plunkett (1.62) is touted to be the highest wicket-taker in the tournament. He is followed by his compatriot Adil Rashid (5.50) and Australian Josh Hazelwood (9.00), who is the current highest wicket-taker will not play another match since his team are out of the tournament.

How does it work?

For every rupee you bet, you get the odds offered by the bookies if the results are in your favour. For example, if you bet Rs 100 on Bangladesh for Thursday's semifinal and Bangladesh wins, you will get Rs 375 from the bookies, a return of 375 percent.

The odds are influenced by weather, pitch conditions, injuries and performances. They keep fluctuating till the beginning of the match. Betting is suspended once the match begins.

All betting odds are sourced from sportsbet.com.au.