BCCI names Ravi Shastri Team India's new coach, Zaheer Khan to don bowling coach's hat: Report

Moneycontrol News

Ravi Shastri has been appointed as the Indian cricket team's head coach while fomer pacer Zaheer Khan will be the bowling coach, ending a nearly month-long speculation over Anil Kumble's successor.

Rahul Dravid will take charge as the batting consultant for the team on overseas tours.

Shastri will be at the helm till the 2019 World Cup, a senior official from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) told CricketNext.

"On Cricket Advisory Committee's recommendation, we havedecided to appoint Ravi Shastri as the chief coach whileZaheer Khan will be appointed bowling coach for a period of

two years," BCCI acting president CK Khanna told PTI.

Shastri and Indian Cricket Team

Shastri was appointed as the Director of the team in 2014. Soon after then coach Duncan Fletcher's tenure ended, he was given the additional charge to coach the team till 2016. He was a member of the IPL Governing Council and has served in various capacities at the BCCI. Incidentally, he had lost out to Kumble in the race to become the coach in 2016.

However, this was not his first stint with cricket administration. He first served as the interim coach of the Indian cricket team's tour of Bangladesh after an abrupt resignation of then coach Greg Chappell following the disastrous 2007 World Cup campaign.

His on-field achievements include playing 80 Test matches and 150 ODIs, where he picked 151 wickets in Tests and scored 11 tons in the format. He was also part of India's 1983 World Cup winning squad. He was also named the Player of the Tournament in the 1985 World Championship of Cricket.

On Monday, the panel had interviewed six shortlisted candidates that included Ravi Shastri, Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody, Richard Pybus, Phil Simmons and Lalchand Rajput.

Those who had not made the cut to the interview round, included a set of former cricketers, ex-coaches and an engineer with no cricketing experience such as Dodda Ganesh, Lance Klusener, Rakesh Sharma and Upendranath Bramhachari.

The Board had received ten applications for the position, a significant dip from the 56 candidates that applied for the job last year.

In a surprise move, the BCCI had in June declined to renew former Indian captain Anil Kumble's contract as it neared its end, in spite of a commendable performance. In fact, it went on to invite applications for the top job just before the Champions Trophy. This had first sparked speculations about a possible spat between Kumble and skipper Virat Kohli.

Soon after India’s loss to Pakistan in the finals of the tournament, the spinner announced his resignation in a letter to the BCCI. Reports of tiff were confirmed after Kumble called his partnership with Kohli "untenable".