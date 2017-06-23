As England and South Africa lock horns again, both sides have lots to prove

Moneycontrol News

In cricket, the visiting teams rarely find life easy. The unfriendly pitches and the partisan crowds make overseas visits difficult. But even by those standards, the Proteas are being subjected to torture in the UK.

Starting with One-Day Internationals series defeat at the hands of the English, matters were made worse when the South Africans, considered the favourites to win the Champions Trophy, failed to make it beyond the group stage.

The early exit not only raised questions about the sides inability to handle pressure but also the leadership of AB de Villiers. While the captain stood his ground, the ongoing T20 series has not done nothing to spread his confidence to his teammates.

While his own batting form has somewhat returned, his negative strategy of going with a spin heavy attack sidelining the likes of Chris Morris and Morne Morkel shows lack of confidence.

England, on the other hand, will be desperate to continue their winning run which had helped them win the first T20 match with nine wickets in hand. Though the team has been the most improved side after the 2015 World Cup, their inability to win decisive matches, from the finals of T20 World Cup to the semis of the Champions Trophy will be a cause of worry to the fans and management.

Sealing the T20 series against South Africa on Friday would be a good place to start.