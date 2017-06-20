India coach Anil Kumble steps down, says captain had 'reservations about his style'

Moneycontrol News

Anil Kumble on Tuesday stepped down as the coach of Indian cricket team after being at the helm for a little over a year.

After the BCCI confirmed the development, Kumble took to social media to announce his decision. He said he was told by the cricket board that captain Virat Kohli "had reservations with my style", adding that despite attempts to resolve the misunderstandings, the partnership was "untenable".



Today was the last day of Anil Kumble's contract and he does not want to continue further as Indian team's coach.

While Kumble’s term was supposed to end after the Champions Trophy, he was expected to lead the team in West Indies as well where the team is scheduled to play five ODIs and a T20.

"Anil Kumble has withdrawn his services as the post of the Head Coach for the Senior India Men's team," BCCI confirmed in a press release.

In the interim, BCCI has appointed MV Sridhar, GM - Cricket Operations to supervise the team for the West Indies tour.

"Sanjay Bangar, batting coach and R Sridhar, fielding coach will continue their assignments and assist the Indian Cricket Team," the release said.

BCCI’s Committee of Administration (CoA) – led by Vinod Rai – had given Kumble an option to extend his stint by a year as the selection for new coach is underway.

According to a source-based report in News18, the team waited for Kumble at the airport before leaving for Carribbean, but he never showed up.

For the no-show, Kumble cited the ICC Annual Conference that started on Monday and will continue till June 23. Kumble is the chairman of the Cricket Committee that takes a call on the laws and regulations of the game.

Various reports had been doing rounds suggested that Kumble did not have the best relationship with the team captain Virat Kohli.

The BCCI alongwith the Cricket Advisory Committee will continue its search for a new coach.