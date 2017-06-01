Ahead of India-Pakistan clash, Kohli-Kumble 'friction' is stealing focus

Moneycontrol News

Even as the Indian cricket team prepares to play arch-rivals Pakistan in the Champions Trophy on Sunday, a shadow has been cast on the future of coach Anil Kumble.

According to several media reports, Kumble and captain Virat Kohli no longer enjoy a cordial relationship as the team feels the coach's techniques are "intimidating".

Former Mumbai Ranji team captain Shishir Hattangaddi told NewsX, “Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is not happy with Kumble exceeding his brief of going outside the realm of his responsibility as the coach and these stories in the media have managed to make the situation tense between the coach and the captain”.

Kohli is said to have forwarded the team's concerns regarding Kumble to the BCCI.

According to a report, Virat was said to have called Kumble "intimidating" and that he was behaving like a school "headmaster".

Selecting a new coach

Wednesday was the last day to submit applications and not many have shown interest to coach the national side.

Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Tom Moody is said to be a leading contender for the top job, according to reports.

The Australian all-rounder retired in 2001, following which he coached Western Australia and Sri Lanka, taking the latter to the 2007 World Cup Final. He has also coached Indian Premier League (IPL) team Kings XI Punjab before moving to Sunrisers Hyderabad, who reach the playoffs this season.

He had lost out to Greg Chappell in 2005 and then to Kumble in 2016 for the top coaching job.

Earlier, BCCI's decision to not extend Kumble's contract shocked many as the team has been successful during his tenure.

The team clean-swept Test series against New Zealand and won the five-match Test series against England 4-0. The team also won Test series against West Indies, Bangladesh and Australia. In the same period, India won all limited overs series against New Zealand and England.

India is slated to play in West Indies, South Africa and against Australia and Sri Lanka later this year.