300 and still #Yuvstrong: Why Champions Trophy semi is a bigger deal for Yuvraj

Moneycontrol News

India play Bangladesh in the second semifinal of the ICC Champions Trophy at Cardiff on Thursday. It's a big occasion for the two teams, but for one individual, it's just that extra bit special.

When Yuvraj Singh takes the field on Thursday, the ace all-rounder will do what only four other Indians have done - play 300 One Day Internationals.

Fondly called "Yuvi", Singh has amassed 8,622 runs in the format at an average of 36, with 14 hundreds and 52 half-centuries to his name. He has also taken a creditable 111 wickets in 160 innings.

But what makes his achievements extra special are the circumstances, with most of his best performances coming in big tournaments.

The southpaw was the backbone of India's victories in the 2002 Champions Trophy, 2007 World Twenty20 and the 2011 World Cup, apart from India's runner-up finishes at the 2003 World Cup and 2014 World Twenty20 finals.

As Yuvraj gets set to complete a 'triple ton', here's a recap of his most memorable performances:

84 vs Australia, Nairobi, 2000

As an 18-year-old making his debut, Yuvraj walked into bat in difficult circumstances. India were 90-3 against Australia and setting a big target for Australia's fancied batting line-up was a must. The sheer exuberance of this 18-year-old was just what the doctor ordered. His partnerships with Vinod Kambli and Robin Singh helped India to a decent total of 265.

The Indian bowlers later did their job well to defend the total.

69 vs England, Lord's, 2002

This, till date, remains one of India's most iconic wins. Most people remember this match as the "great Natwest Series final" and Yuvraj was a key player in India's historic chase.

England set India a target of 326 runs in the series decider. India were five-wickets-down in no time after a good opening stand by Sehwag and Ganguly collapsed. The relatively inexperienced pair of Yuvraj and Mohammad Kaif then put on 121 runs to help India register a historic win.

50* vs Pakistan, Centurion, 2003

Arch-rivals Pakistan had set India a target of 264 in this World Cup game. The match is remembered for Sachin's 98 runs including the iconic sliced six above square. But it was Yuvraj's composed and unbeaten 50 that took Tendulkar's efforts to their logical conclusion just when India seemed to be under pressure.

57* vs Australia, Ahmedabad, 2011

In pursuit of a place in the World Cup semifinal, India were chasing 261 against defending champions Australia. The hosts found themselves in a shaky situation after a solid second wicket partnership between Tendulkar and Sehwag ended. Under tremendous pressure, Yuvraj Singh piloted India to a five-wicket win over the Aussies. Earlier that day, Yuvraj had also claimed key wickets of Michael Clarke and Brad Haddin.

Yuvraj was named the Player of the Series for scoring 362 runs at an average of 90 and picking 15 wickets in India's second World Cup triumph.

150 vs England, Cuttack, 2017

In a high-scoring series, no target is safe. India were looking to set as high a target as possible after being put into bat first. But the top order collapsed with just 25 runs on the board.

Yuvraj then came in and scored his first century since making a comeback after a struggle with cancer. This was also his highest score in limited overs cricket. The 256-run-partnership with MS Dhoni helped India stack up a match winning total of 381.

The Indian bowlers then restricted Australia to 366 to seal the series.

Now aged 35, Yuvraj is a veteran whose experience of playing in big matches, besides his all-round abilities, will add to the team's artillery as they take on Bangladesh in what is likely to be a thrilling encounter.