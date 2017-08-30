24 hours, 2 shocks: Bangladesh, Windies pull off underdog triumphs

Underdogs Bangladesh and West Indies disrupted the world of cricket in a span of 24 hours as they upset giants Australia and England respectively in two historic Test matches.

West Indies defeated hosts England by five wickets at Leeds on Tuesday before Bangladesh defeated Australia by 20 runs in Dhaka less than 24 hours later.



2 upsets in 2 days! Inspiring performance by @BCBtigers! Test cricket is thriving #BANvAUS

— sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 30, 2017

Bangladesh has now taken a lead in the two-match Test series while West Indies have pushed England into a decider at Lord’s.

The Caribbean Hope

England’s Joe Root won the toss and opted to bat first. The hosts fumbled at the start losing three wickets for just 37 runs on board and losing the fourth by 71 before Root and Ben Stokes scored 59 and 100 respectively. Root equalled AB de Villiers’ record of 12 consecutive Tests scoring a half-century. The hosts were however bowled out for 258 after Kemar Roach and Shannon Gabriel picked four wickets each as the English lower order failed to click.

In reply, West Indies too lost three wickets with just 35 runs on board. However, opener Kraigg Brathwaite and Shai Hope had other plans. The duo staged a 246 partnership, scoring 134 and 147 runs respectively. Jason holder and Jermaine Blackwood also contributed with their 43 and 49 runs each, taking the ‘Windies’ score to 427.

Alastair Cook and Mark Stoneman started strong for England just after lunch on day three. The visitors kept picking wickets at regular intervals even as the English middle-order scored half-centuries each. Root’s 72, Dawid Malan’s 61 and Stokes’ 58 before Moin Ali’s 84 helped England set a target of 322.

West Indies made a strong start with Brathwaite falling short of a century (95 runs) and Kieran Powell’s 23. Hope for West Indies seemed to fade when Kyle Hope was run out for a duck. However, first inning’s centurion Shai Hope took over the mantle, scoring 118, assisted by Roston Chase’s 30 and Blackwood’s 41.

Hope’s knock took the Caribbean side over the line on the last day, levelling the three-match series and forcing the hosts into a decider at the iconic Lord’s, starting September 7.

Another Dhaka upset

Australia is touring Bangladesh for the first time since 2011. Since then, Bangladesh has performed exceptionally well across formats. Hence, Australia was expected to face stiff opposition from ‘the tigers’.

Bangladesh’s Captain Mushfiqur Rahim won the toss and chose to bat first. Bangladesh lost three wickets in quick succession with just 10 runs on board even as opener Tamim Iqbal held on. Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan raked up a 155-runs partnership, scoring 71 and 84 each. With useful contributions from the middle order, Bangladesh reached a modest total of 260. Nathan Lyon, Patrick ‘Pat’ Cummins and Ashton Agar spun a web around Bangladesh with three wickets each.

Australia too in return, made a sloppy start as they were reduced to 33-4. It took Matt Renshaw’s 45, Peter Handscomb’s 33 and Glenn Maxwell’s 25 to bring the Australian innings back on track. Shakib Al Hasan’s five-for and along with Mehidy Miraz’s three wickets restricted the Aussies to 2017, in spite of Agar’s unbeaten 41.

Bangladesh made a decent start but kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Iqbal scored 78 while skipper Rahim scored 41 before Miraz’s quick 26. The tigers were bundled out for 221 after Nathan Lyon’s six wickets and Agar’s two.

The Australian opening pair was broken with 37 runs on board. However, opener David Warner scored 112 and was assisted by Steve Smith’s 37. The Aussie middle order failed to click as Shakib’s five-for, Taijul Islam’s three, Miraz’s two sunk them with 21 runs to win.

Bangladesh thus, not only upset the visiting Aussie side, but also took a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series. Australia will fight to draw the series in Chittagong, starting September 4.