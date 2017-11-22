App
Nov 22, 2017 07:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Czech Republic-based Home Credit India completes consumer durables loan securitisation, raises Rs 153 crore

DCB Bank, IFMR Capital investors in the issue

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Home Credit India Finance Pvt. Ltd, part of The Czech Republic-based Home Credit Group, has raised Rs 153 crore in a first-ever securitisation transaction of consumer durable asset loan receivables by the company in India.

It is also the first ever consumer durables loan securitization deal rated by any credit rating agency in India.

The issue has been subscribed by DCB Bank and IFMR Capital. As part of the transaction, the special purpose vehicle (Tarini IFMR Capital 2017) issued two tranches of pass through certificates. IFMR Capital is the arranger for the issue.

In the current fiscal, this is the third successful loan securitization transaction for Home Credit India. Earlier in July, Home Credit India had raised Rs 41.3 crore in a first-of-its-kind two-wheeler loan securitization deal. The company recently completed another two-wheeler loan securitization through which it raised financing of Rs 45.3 crore.

“The market for loan securitization transactions in India has been growing steadily over the last few years, both in volume and ticket size. Both DCB Bank and IFMR Capital are valued investors and we hope to carry forward our relationship in future securitization transactions as well,” said Mariusz Dabrowski, Chief Financial Officer, Home Credit India.

tags #consumer durable #Securitsation

