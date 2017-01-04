US shale output will rise with gains in crude prices: Expert

Crude prices have started to rise but what's worrying experts is the rise in US shale production. Matt Smith, Director of Commodity Research at Clipperdata says as crude prices rises, so will the US shale output.
Jan 04, 2017

US shale output will rise with gains in crude prices: Expert

Crude prices have started to rise but what's worrying experts is the rise in US shale production. Matt Smith, Director of Commodity Research at Clipperdata says as crude prices rises, so will the US shale output.

US shale output will rise with gains in crude prices: Expert

Crude prices have started to rise but what's worrying experts is the rise in US shale production. Matt Smith, Director of Commodity Research at Clipperdata says as crude prices rises, so will the US shale output.

Crude prices have started to rise but what's worrying experts is the rise in US shale production. Matt Smith, Director of Commodity Research at Clipperdata says as crude prices gain, so will US shale output.

Crude prices are showing an upward trend after the OPEC and other oil exporters struck a deal to cut production, which will drain a global supply glut.
If prices inch closer to USD 60 dollars going forward, then shale production is expected to increase 300,000 barrels a day by the end of this year. 

Tags  crude prices oil shale output US OPEC production
US shale output will rise with gains in crude prices: Expert

