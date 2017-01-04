Jan 04, 2017, 06.05 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
International raw sugar prices continued to firm up for the fifth day to USD 20.51 due to strong demand, lower sugar output and firm crude oil prices. The Indian sugar industry is also seeking to restructure the Rs 50,000 crore term loans and restore ethanol prices to last year's level.
Sugar prices likely to stay around current levels: ISMA
