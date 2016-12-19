Silver weakens in futures trade, down Rs 109

Silver prices fell by Rs 109 to Rs 39,585 per kg in futures trade today as speculators cut down their bets to book profits even as the white metal strengthened overseas.
Dec 19, 2016, 11.30 AM | Source: PTI

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for delivery in far-month March was down by Rs 109, 0.27 per cent, to Rs 39,585 per kg. It clocked a business volume of 184 lots.

Market analysts said profit-booking at prevailing levels mainly pulled down silver prices at futures trade here but gains in the white metal overseas, capped the loss.

In the international market, silver traded 0.31 per cent higher at USD 16.12 an ounce in Singapore.

