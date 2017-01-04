Jan 04, 2017, 12.05 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Virendra Chauhan, Oil Analyst at Energy Aspects also warns that prices may also see a downtrend if key countries don't cut output. He is worried by Iraq's constant production rise and he fears that Iran along with Iraq may fail to comply with the production cut.
See crude price rising to $70/bbl by end of 2017: Energy Aspects
Oil Analyst, Energy Aspects |
