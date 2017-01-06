Oil steady after Saudis, Abu Dhabi cut supplies

Brent crude futures, the benchmark for international oil prices, were trading at USD 56.85 per barrel at 0238 GMT, down 4 cents from their close the previous day.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Commodities

Jan 06, 2017, 08.33 AM | Source: Reuters

Oil steady after Saudis, Abu Dhabi cut supplies

Brent crude futures, the benchmark for international oil prices, were trading at USD 56.85 per barrel at 0238 GMT, down 4 cents from their close the previous day.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Oil steady after Saudis, Abu Dhabi cut supplies

Brent crude futures, the benchmark for international oil prices, were trading at USD 56.85 per barrel at 0238 GMT, down 4 cents from their close the previous day.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Oil steady after Saudis, Abu Dhabi cut supplies
Oil prices were steady on Friday as the start of supply cuts by Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi supported the market, but doubts that all producers will implement output reductions agreed in a landmark deal last year kept markets from rising further.

Brent crude futures, the benchmark for international oil prices, were trading at USD 56.85 per barrel at 0238 GMT, down 4 cents from their close the previous day.

In the United States, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at USD 53.74 a barrel, two cents below their last settlement.

Thursday's prices rose following reports of supply cuts from Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi coming into effect as part of efforts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other producers to curb a global supply glut.

Overall supply from OPEC in December fell slightly to 34.18 million barrels per day (bpd) from a revised 34.38 million bpd in November, according to a Reuters survey this week based on shipping data and information from industry sources.

While traders said oil markets were well supported by the agreed cuts, they said doubts remained that all producers would fully implement planned reductions.

"There will be some countries who will cheat...We expect zero compliance from Baghdad," consultancy Energy Aspects said in its 2017 oil market outlook, published this week, highlighting doubts about Iraq's contribution. "We definitely do not expect the Kurds to join in, given that they are autonomous from the federal government."

Analysts said there was also some near-term downward pressure from technical indicators.

"Brent oil may approach a support at USD 55.43 per barrel, following its failure to break a resistance at USD 57.50," said Reuters technical commodity analyst Wang Tao.

"U.S. oil may drop towards a support at USD 52.16 per barrel," he added.

Tags  Oil prices Nasdaq Composite Dow Jones industrial US crude Fed rate hike Saudi Arabia
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Oil steady after Saudis, Abu Dhabi cut supplies
vinnovation
s
New Member
1 Follower
Other Market Topics

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.