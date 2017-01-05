Jan 05, 2017, 01.46 PM | Source: CNBC
US West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures were moving around $53 a barrel and Brent crude futures at around $56 a barrel on Thursday morning in Asia, up from sub-$50-a-barrel levels before the OPEC production cuts were announced.
Oil rally could be capped as shale output jumps, says JPMorgan
"Towards the second half of this year, US shale starts to kick in," said Scott Darling, the investment bank's Asia-Pacific oil and gas research head.
Rival Goldman Sachs noted Thursday US shale activity has already picked up strongly, with the horizontal oil rig count at a 13-month high, and it expect US shale producers to continue to ramp up activity at current price levels.
JPMorgan's forecast for Brent crude averages USD 58 a barrel in 2017 with prices sliding to USD 55 in the fourth quarter as shale production starts to impact the market.
