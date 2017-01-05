Oil rally could be capped as shale output jumps, says JPMorgan

Major oil producers have started cutting output but the rally in crude prices could be capped as US shale companies boost production in the latter half of the year

, according to JPMorgan.

"Towards the second half of this year, US shale starts to kick in," said Scott Darling, the investment bank's Asia-Pacific oil and gas research head.



US West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures were moving around USD 53 a barrel and Brent crude futures at around USD 56 a barrel on Thursday morning in Asia, up from sub-USD 50-a-barrel levels before the OPEC production cuts were announced.