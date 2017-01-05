Oil rally could be capped as shale output jumps, says JPMorgan

Jan 05, 2017, 01.46 PM | Source: CNBC

Oil rally could be capped as shale output jumps, says JPMorgan

US West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures were moving around $53 a barrel and Brent crude futures at around $56 a barrel on Thursday morning in Asia, up from sub-$50-a-barrel levels before the OPEC production cuts were announced.

Major oil producers have started cutting output but the rally in crude prices could be capped as US shale companies boost production in the latter half of the year, according to JPMorgan.

"Towards the second half of this year, US shale starts to kick in," said Scott Darling, the investment bank's Asia-Pacific oil and gas research head.

Late last year, OPEC and major non-OPEC countries announced join production cuts of around 1.8 million barrels a day starting this year.
Darling said sustained crude prices of USD 50 a barrel in the second half of 2017 will aid US shale growth of 200,000 barrels a day while the jump will be at 600,000 barrels a day if crude prices move up to USD 60 a barrel. Any further rise may even see shale production growth breaching 1 million barrels a day, he added.

Rival Goldman Sachs noted Thursday US shale activity has already picked up strongly, with the horizontal oil rig count at a 13-month high, and it expect US shale producers to continue to ramp up activity at current price levels.

JPMorgan's forecast for Brent crude averages USD 58 a barrel in 2017 with prices sliding to USD 55 in the fourth quarter as shale production starts to impact the market.

 

