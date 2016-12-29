Oil prices settled higher on Wednesday

Investing.com - Investing.com - Oil prices closed higher on Wednesday, reaching an 18-month high on optimism over the impact over the forthcoming production cuts by OPEC and aligned producers.

Crude oil settled today at $53.91, down a cent per barrell, or 0.02%.

The intraday peak fell short of the year's high of $54.51 reached just weeks ago, on Dec. 12.

Brent oil settled at $56.20, or 0.11 per barrel, or 0.22%.

Oil prices have increased 25% since mid-November, helped by anticipation of a good outcome for OPEC's supply cut and strong U.S. economic figures that have also bolstered equity prices.

The Energy Information Administration (EIA), a division of the Department of Energy, is coming out with its final report on the year on Thursday. The report is delayed by a day, as it usually is issued on a Wednesday.

The American Petroleum Institute (API) issued a report after the close of markets today, which will likely have an impact on the attitudes of market players on Thursday.

OPEC is cutting 1.8 million barrels per day of production, and Iraqi Oil Minister Jabar Ali al-Luaibi said today his country, which plan cut supply by 200,000-210,000 bpd from January.

The remarks were made during a visit to Kuwait, which is also expected to trim output next year along with other OPEC members, and some producers in allied countries.



