NCDEX announces commencement of trading in Castor seed futures

The Exchange has received approval from SEBI for re-launching of the contract after its suspension in January 2016.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Commodities

Jan 05, 2017, 10.33 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NCDEX announces commencement of trading in Castor seed futures

The Exchange has received approval from SEBI for re-launching of the contract after its suspension in January 2016.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

NCDEX announces commencement of trading in Castor seed futures

The Exchange has received approval from SEBI for re-launching of the contract after its suspension in January 2016.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

NCDEX announces commencement of trading in Castor seed futures
The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange Ltd. (NCDEX), India’s leading commodity exchange, today announced the commencement of trading in Castor seed futures. The Exchange has received approval from SEBI for re-launching of the contract after its suspension in January 2016.

The castor seed futures contract serves a larger economic purpose. It is a crucial risk mitigation tool for the castor seed, oil and derivatives’ processors and exporters, who need to hedge their exposure to price risk. In the absence of futures contract, which is an effective risk mitigation tool, the traders/processors/exporters are left vulnerable to fluctuating prices. For the castor farmers, the Exchange not only provides a national price benchmark, but also an alternate market platform, thereby enabling the farmer to get fair price for his produce.  Absence of a transparent national price benchmark and a hedging platform was a severe setback to all the castor value chain participants.   

Samir Shah, Managing Director and CEO, NCDEX, said, “It is indeed heartening to have the regulators confidence and the support of market participants. We have significantly strengthened risk management framework under the guidance of SEBI and we look forward to the successful re-launch of the castor seed contact.”

In the last six months, the Exchange focussed on building a stronger framework for risk management and surveillance. NCDEX also had a hard look at its risk management practices and processes, and introduced concentration margins, penalties for late payments of member obligations, and a more fit-for-purpose initial margin structure for commodities based on liquidity. The strengthening of these systems, making them more robust and world-class was aimed at making the markets more safer. The Exchange also demonstrated its commitment to protect investor interests through the close out process, which was very well appreciated by the market participants.

Castor seed contract (Symbol : CASTOR) expiring in the months of February 2017, March 2017, April 2017 and  May 2017 would be available for trading from January 5, 2017 The contract specifications are available on www.ncdex.com.
Tags  National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange Ltd NCDEX commodity exchange SEBI castor seed commodity
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
NCDEX announces commencement of trading in Castor seed futures

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.