Dec 20, 2016, 02.42 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
The metals saw a run up in the month of November and the fundamentals are still stronger. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Jonathan Barratt, Economist & CIO, Ayers Alliance says that people are focusing on profit taking in metals as the year is coming to an end.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Metals can see correction of 5-8%; like copper, silver:Economist
The metals saw a run up in the month of November and the fundamentals are still stronger. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Jonathan Barratt, Economist & CIO, Ayers Alliance says that people are focusing on profit taking in metals as the year is coming to an end.
Jonathan Barratt (more)
CIO, Ayers Alliance |