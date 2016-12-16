Libya, Nigeria output increase is a risk, says Natixis

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Abhishek Deshpande, Oil Market Analyst at Natixis shared his reading and outlook on crude oil.

Below is the verbatim transcript of Abhishek Deshpande's interview to Manisha Gupta.

Q: First of all the Fed impact on crude, have you seen any at all?

A: Finally Fed decided to raise rates and it definitely had an impact on the dollar and usually oil tends to price in beforehand itself, which it has been doing for a while as the expectation from the Fed was not a surprise. In fact, we have been expecting that since November. However, you still see some small kneejerk reactions as once the decision is finalised, which we saw.

Oil-dollar correlation is not completely negative if you really look at the one month correlation, the real near term, but it is trending downward, it trending negative which means that as dollar has strengthened it has started putting some pressure on oil at least in the last few days.

Q: But it is just one of those small factors there, would you say that Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) of course is much bigger news than that?

A: Exactly, I think ultimately the fundamentals as the OPEC news, which was definitely one of the big-big drivers of oil in the last two-three weeks.

Q: Output cut is one part of it, what is your sense on the excluded members like Libya and Nigeria. Do you see production scaling from their side and the US shale gas what your sense on that?

A: You named all three risks which we are also keeping in our own assumptions that on one hand OPEC's deal to cut is definitely a bright spot and good news, but if followed in theory, if they follow it through, which is 1.2 million barrels per day cut by OPEC and another 558,000 barrels per day by non-OPEC. So it will really help balance the market to accelerate, but the couple of big risks in the market are from Nigeria, Libya in particular and of course United States even though we do believe that US production will rise on the back of this price rise -thanks to a OPEC deal because US producers have come out and hedged recently, but even though US comes back we have already factored that in our balances.

For me the big risk will be countries like Libya and Nigeria, which will really put more pressure on the front end and if you see recently, Libya just started out it large fields and plans to export its first shipment from one of its port and that all will start to become more bigger risk to me next year.

For entire interview, watch accompanying video.