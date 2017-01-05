Here are T Gnanasekar's commodity trading ideas

Watch the interview of T Gnanasekar of CommTrendz Research with Manisha Gupta on CNBC-TV18. He spoke about the current trend in commodities markets.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3 Here are T Gnanasekars commodity trading ideas Watch the interview of T Gnanasekar of CommTrendz Research with Manisha Gupta on CNBC-TV18. He spoke about the current trend in commodities markets. Post Your Comments Share Cancel | 1 Comments

T Gnanasekar (more) Director, CommTrendz | Capital Expertise: Commodities

Watch the interview of T Gnanasekar of CommTrendz Research with Manisha Gupta on CNBC-TV18. He spoke about the current trend in commodities markets.