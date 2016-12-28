Dec 28, 2016, 04.46 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Watch the interview of Faiyaz Hudani Kotak Commodity Services with Manisha Gupta on CNBC-TV18, in which he shared his reading and outlook on commodity markets and specific commodities.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Here are some commodity trading ideas from Faiyaz Hudani
Watch the interview of Faiyaz Hudani Kotak Commodity Services with Manisha Gupta on CNBC-TV18, in which he shared his reading and outlook on commodity markets and specific commodities.
Faiyaz Hudani (more)
, Kotak Commodity Services |