Buy Aurobindo Pharma; target of Rs 1050: Motilal Oswal
PayTm faces service outage
Home »
News »
Commodities
Dec 20, 2016, 04.26 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Watch the interview of Shamik Bhose, Commodities & Currencies Expert with Manisha Gupta on CNBC-TV18. He spoke about the current trend in commodities market.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Here are Shamik Bhoses commodity trading ideas
Watch the interview of Shamik Bhose, Commodities & Currencies Expert with Manisha Gupta on CNBC-TV18. He spoke about the current trend in commodities market.
Watch the interview of Shamik Bhose, Commodities & Currencies Expert with Manisha Gupta on CNBC-TV18. He spoke about the current trend in commodities market.
Post Your Comments
Share Cancel
Share Cancel
Shamik Bose (more)
Commodity Expert, |
See all
Get started using your favorite social network
Login using moneycontrol ID
Need help logging in? Reset password.
Simply sign up using this short form
* mandatory
Username should be atleast 4 character
Password should be 8 or more characters, atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter
Alert