Dec 21, 2016, 10.50 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Watch the interview of Prathamesh Mallya, Sr. Research Analyst, Commodities & Currencies at Angel Commodities with Manisha Gupta on CNBC-TV18. He spoke about the current trend in commodities market.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Here are Prathamesh Mallyas views on commodities market
Watch the interview of Prathamesh Mallya, Sr. Research Analyst, Commodities & Currencies at Angel Commodities with Manisha Gupta on CNBC-TV18. He spoke about the current trend in commodities market.
Prathamesh Mallya (more)
, Angel Commodities Broking |