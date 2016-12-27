Govt removes minimum export price on potato

The government today removed the minimum export price (MEP) on potato, which was imposed in July, to boost shipments of the kitchen staple.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Commodities

Dec 27, 2016, 09.02 PM | Source: PTI

Govt removes minimum export price on potato

The government today removed the minimum export price (MEP) on potato, which was imposed in July, to boost shipments of the kitchen staple.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Govt removes minimum export price on potato

The government today removed the minimum export price (MEP) on potato, which was imposed in July, to boost shipments of the kitchen staple.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
Govt removes minimum export price on potato
The government today removed the minimum export price (MEP) on potato, which was imposed in July, to boost shipments of the kitchen staple.

"Export of potatoes, fresh or chilled...shall be permitted for exports without any MEP," Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

In July, the government had imposed MEP of USD 360 per tonne on potato to increase domestic availability and cool prices.

Although India was the world's second largest potato producer at 48 million tonnes in 2014-15, its exports were less than 1 per cent of the output.

India exported 1.80 lakh tonnes of potato in 2015-16 fiscal, which was lower than 3.05 lakh tonnes in the previous year.

Tags  minimum export price MEP Potato prices export

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login