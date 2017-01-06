Gold holds near one-month highs ahead of US jobs data

Jan 06, 2017, 08.00 AM | Source: Reuters
Spot gold had eased 0.2 percent to USD 1,178.53 an ounce by 0056 GMT. The metal on Thursday hit its highest since December 5 at USD 1,184.90.
|
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had eased 0.2 percent to USD 1,178.53 an ounce by 0056 GMT. The metal on Thursday hit its highest since December 5 at USD 1,184.90.
* US gold futures were also down 0.2 percent, at USD 1,179 an ounce.
* Investors are focussed on Friday's US non-farm payrolls report, with economists expecting job gains of 178,000 in December.
* US services sector activity held at a one-year high in December as new orders surged, while the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell near a 43-year-low last week, suggesting the economy ended 2016 with strong momentum.
* A raft of data from China in coming weeks is expected to show the world's second-largest economy carried solid momentum into 2017, thanks to heavy government stimulus and a construction boom that breathed new life into its ailing smokestack industries.
* Euro zone producer prices rose for the third consecutive month in November on a monthly basis, mostly driven by soaring energy prices which offset subdued prices for consumer goods, estimates released on Thursday by Eurostat showed.
* SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.03 percent to 813.59 tonnes on Thursday from Wednesday.
MARKET NEWS
* The US dollar wobbled near three-week lows and US bonds were bought back on Friday as investors wound back 'Trump trade', helping to lift the world's stocks to 1-1/2 year highs.
* Oil prices were little changed on Friday after gaining nearly 1 percent the day before on news that Saudi Arabia had cut production to meet OPEC's agreement to reduce output.
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.